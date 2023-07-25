L.A. Tech & Media Law Educates Entrepreneurs on Legal and Business Affairs

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — L.A. Tech & Media Law is pleased to announce that they have started their Tip-Top Startup Academy to educate entrepreneurs on various legal and business affairs topics relating to innovation. The attorneys at L.A. Tech & Media Law have been recognized among the country’s top trademark and technology attorneys, providing clients with the best representation and guidance.

L.A. Tech & Media law created the Tip-Top Startup Academy to help first-time entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds to provide the skills, perspectives, and proficiencies necessary to launch a technology startup. They can also learn to be high-value employees or freelancers capable of marketing, business development, technology, and more. They cover various topics, including intellectual property basics, business formation for technology companies, contracts for tech startups, copyrights, trademarks, patents, music, motion pictures, video games, production law, trade secrets, and more.

Interested entrepreneurs can enroll in the Tip-Top Startup Academy offered by L.A. Tech & Media Law, where they can learn from industry experts. Innovation is crucial for a business’s success, and through this law firm’s training academy, entrepreneurs can position themselves to establish a reputable company in their desired industry.

Anyone interested in enrolling in the Tip-Top Startup Academy can find out more by visiting the L.A. Tech & Media Law website or calling 1-310-751-0181.

About L.A. Tech & Media Law: L.A. Tech & Media Law is a law firm specializing in entertainment, trademark law, and technology. Their knowledgeable team works closely with clients to help them learn the best methods for becoming successful entrepreneurs. They are one of the most influential law firms for digital media and e-commerce law.

