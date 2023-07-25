L.A. Tech & Media Law Educates Entrepreneurs on Legal and Business Affairs

Posted on 2023-07-25 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — L.A. Tech & Media Law is pleased to announce that they have started their Tip-Top Startup Academy to educate entrepreneurs on various legal and business affairs topics relating to innovation. The attorneys at L.A. Tech & Media Law have been recognized among the country’s top trademark and technology attorneys, providing clients with the best representation and guidance.

L.A. Tech & Media law created the Tip-Top Startup Academy to help first-time entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds to provide the skills, perspectives, and proficiencies necessary to launch a technology startup. They can also learn to be high-value employees or freelancers capable of marketing, business development, technology, and more. They cover various topics, including intellectual property basics, business formation for technology companies, contracts for tech startups, copyrights, trademarks, patents, music, motion pictures, video games, production law, trade secrets, and more.

Interested entrepreneurs can enroll in the Tip-Top Startup Academy offered by L.A. Tech & Media Law, where they can learn from industry experts. Innovation is crucial for a business’s success, and through this law firm’s training academy, entrepreneurs can position themselves to establish a reputable company in their desired industry.

Anyone interested in enrolling in the Tip-Top Startup Academy can find out more by visiting the L.A. Tech & Media Law website or calling 1-310-751-0181.

About L.A. Tech & Media Law: L.A. Tech & Media Law is a law firm specializing in entertainment, trademark law, and technology. Their knowledgeable team works closely with clients to help them learn the best methods for becoming successful entrepreneurs. They are one of the most influential law firms for digital media and e-commerce law.

 

Company : L.A. Tech & Media Law
Contact Name : David Nima Sharifi, Esq
Contact No : 310-710-0181
Fax no : 310-882-6518
Contact Email : david@latml.com
Address : 12121 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 810, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Website : https://techandmedialaw.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution