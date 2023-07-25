Beverage Cans Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report 2030

Beverage Cans Procurement Intelligence

The beverage cans category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the rising consumption of beverages such as carbonated soft drinks, beer, and cider, the industry is anticipated to grow. Additionally, the growing restriction on plastic items brought by various government agencies across the globe owing to the associated environmental concerns is probably going to increase the demand for alternate packaging options, which will in turn be beneficial for this category’s expansion. The high malleability of aluminum and steel, the simplicity of labelling and printing on the metal surface, and design advances that appeal to young people are only a few of the physical attributes of metal that make it preferable over its substitutes.

Technologies such as can shaping and inkjet printing are used while manufacturing this product. Crown Holdings transforms beverage cans by using can-shaping technology to make inventive and distinctive containers. Shaped cans make beverage brands stand out from the competition, whether they use slight curves or asymmetrical patterns. This technology is effective at enhancing brand identity and works effectively during brand promotions. Ball Corporation is using inkjet printing which allows the customization of cans with unique designs and branding. It is gaining popularity due to its ability to produce high-quality images and text on cans.

The category for beverage cans is highly fragmented, and numerous small and medium-sized enterprises are in direct competition with one another. A few other sizable, global businesses also exist in the market, although they do not control a majority of the market. The low entry barriers into the business, the wide range of beverage can possibilities, and the local rivalry are some of the causes of this fragmentation. It may be challenging for enterprises to compete in this category but at the same time, it also offers new opportunities for the companies that can provide unique and differentiating services either by providing unique beverage cans or focusing on a specific type of beverage can or supplying personalized beverage cans.

Businesses, generally use a cost-plus pricing model where the price of the can is determined by adding a markup on the total cost of production. This model is in use due to the high level of competition and relatively low-profit margins. The major raw material used is this category is aluminum because it can be easily chilled and heated for sterilization and has the ability to maintain the structure and integrity of packaged goods for a long time. Its use as a raw material for beverage packaging has increased owing to this ability. Tinplate is another material that is used in manufacturing these cans as it provides additional protection against corrosion. Other raw materials such as inks, adhesives, and coatings are used to provide print designs and brandings on cans.

Beverage Cans Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The world’s leaders in this category are China and the United States. One of the biggest producers and a country with a robust can manufacturing industry is China. The US has a strong supply network for the production of cans and is a significant producer as well. The best sourcing practice in this category is establishing clear communication for ensuring that orders are fulfilled on time and to the desired quality level. Negotiating prices and terms with suppliers is also an important part, which involves quotes from multiple suppliers such as payment schedules and delivery times.

