The Coated Glass Market Is Set To Project A Growth Trajectory Of More Than 8% CAGR by 2029

the market is projected to undergo robust growth at more than 8% CAGR over the course of forecast period (2019-2029). Governments across the globe are imposing stringent construction regulations which warrant the growth of coated glass market, particularly owing to demand growth in energy-efficient buildings, finds Fact.MR.

“Demand for coated glass is impelled by greater emphasis of governments on curbing carbon emissions from industrial plants and from corporate sector. Highly-favored attributes of coated glass such as solar control promotes reduced electricity consumption owing to less utilization of cooling systems,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Global Coated Glass Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global coated glass market is segmented on the basis of coating, application and region.

By Coating : Hard Soft

By Application : Architectural Automotive Optical Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

Major players featured in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, Cardinal Glass Industries, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Sisecam Group, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., China Glass Holding, Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Saint-Gobain S.A., Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd., Vitro S.A.B DE C.V., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Euroglas, and Guardian Industries. Most players are channeling their efforts towards reducing the production costs. Moreover, they must deploy augmented, integrated, and advanced working systems for real-time interaction with consumers. Industry leaders are scrutinizing niche end-use segments and developing innovative products to unleash potential revenue sources.

