Growing Concerns over Dioxin Pollution Propelling Demand for Advanced Dioxin Analyzers Worldwide

The dioxin analyzer market refers to the market for analytical instruments used to measure the concentration of dioxins and other persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in various samples, such as air, water, soil, food, and biological tissues. These instruments use advanced analytical techniques, such as gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), to detect and quantify the levels of dioxins and other POPs in samples. The market for dioxin analyzers is driven by the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of dioxins on human health and the environment, and the growing need for accurate and reliable methods for dioxin analysis in various industries, such as food and beverages, environmental monitoring, and healthcare.

Dioxin and dioxin-like polychlorinated biphenyls (di-PCBs) are persistent organic pollutants (POPs) that are produced as byproducts of industrial processes like the production of pesticides, the bleaching of paper, and the incineration of waste. These substances primarily accumulate in animal fatty tissue and move up the food chain. By consuming dairy, meat, fish, and other animal products, humans can ingest these highly toxic substances. A highly equipped dioxin analyzer is needed to compete with food regulatory bodies around the world in order to analyze the presence of these extremely toxic compounds.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dioxin analyzer market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.5% and be valued at US$ 400.6 million by 2032

The market witnessed -2.7% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

Under technology type GC – HRMS dioxin analyzer dominate the market and are valued at US$ 172 million in 2022

North America and Europe dominated the market with 90.1% and 85.7% market share in 2021

Food product companies likely to represent 46.9% market share in 2022

Market Development

With the advancement in the global food and beverages industry, food testing market is shaping faster than ever. Various regulating governmental and para-governmental bodies are updating and upgrading the rules and regulations in order to keep the control over the food safety and food protection in the world.

Furthermore, market players are taking efforts to increase their focus on supplying specific analyzers to their customers according to their country-specific requirements

Prominent Players

AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Gasmet Technologies Oy

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Krause Manufacturing Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Country-wise Insights

North America: The North American dioxin analyzer market is likely to be driven by the stringent regulations on dioxin emissions in the region, particularly in the United States. The market is expected to witness strong growth due to the increasing demand for dioxin analyzers in the food and beverages industry for monitoring the levels of dioxins in animal feed and dairy products. Europe: The European dioxin analyzer market is likely to be driven by the strict regulations on the use of dioxins in various industries, such as chemicals, plastics, and textiles. The market is expected to witness strong growth due to the increasing demand for dioxin analyzers in the environmental monitoring industry for monitoring the levels of dioxins in air, water, and soil. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific dioxin analyzer market is likely to be driven by the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region, which has led to a rise in the levels of dioxin emissions. The market is expected to witness strong growth due to the increasing demand for dioxin analyzers in the healthcare industry for monitoring the levels of dioxins in biological samples, such as blood and breast milk. Latin America: The Latin American dioxin analyzer market is likely to be driven by the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of dioxins on human health and the environment. The market is expected to witness strong growth due to the increasing demand for dioxin analyzers in the food and beverages industry for monitoring the levels of dioxins in meat, poultry, and fish products. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa dioxin analyzer market is likely to be driven by the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and pollution control in the region. The market is expected to witness strong growth due to the increasing demand for dioxin analyzers in the oil and gas industry for monitoring the levels of dioxins in industrial waste and emissions.

