The Oral Hygiene Market Is Slated To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 5% To Top US$ 70 Billion By 2031

From 2023 to 2033, the global oral hygiene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. The market is expected to grow from its current value of US$ 52 billion in 2023 to US$ 85 billion by the end of 2033.

Because people worldwide are becoming more and more aware of the need of maintaining good oral health and cleanliness, the demand for toothbrushes is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate through 2033, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The primary focus of major businesses is developing brushes in a variety of forms and sizes to satisfy various consumer brushing requirements.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=68?SR

Why are oral hygiene products becoming so widely used around the world?

“Innovative Dental Care Products and Increasing Adoption of Cosmetic Spa Services”

To address their patients’ additional needs for personal care, many dentists now focus on providing cosmetic spa services for various forms of common dental caries. This can minimize the patient’s visual, auditory, and olfactory anxiety triggers during the dental process, which in turn raises demand for related dental aesthetic items. The usage of various 4D-based video and picture visualizations by dental spa clinics has sparked the creation of an opulent environment for patients.

Competitive Landscape:

In 2020, Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B brand announced the release of Oral-B iO, an electric toothbrush that offers a soft brushing and a feeling of professional cleaning.

In 2020, The Colgate-Palmolive Company introduced the hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush. It has cutting-edge sensors that let users monitor the length, frequency, and coverage of their particular brushing method. It also gives them specific suggestions on which areas require more focus.

Key Players:

Colgate-Palmolive

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Dentsply International Inc.

Lion Corporation

Dabur India Ltd.

Unilever

Safeway

Johnson & Johnson

Danaher Corporation

GC Corporation

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=68

Regional Analysis:

Increased accessibility of different oral hygiene products, unique oral hygiene product introductions, and high levels of oral hygiene awareness are promoting market expansion in the United States.Due to clients’ high purchasing power and extensive product acceptance, oral care products sell well in the United States and are driving market expansion.

The rising prevalence of oral conditions and rising consumer preference for herbal toothpaste products are driving the market in South Korea.The nation’s brand-conscious consumers choose to spend more to ensure a product’s efficacy and safety over looking for more cheap solutions to maintain their dental hygiene.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product : Toothpaste Toothbrushes Mouthwash Dental Floss Dental Accessories

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Retail Stores



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/68

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com