Global LIB Anode Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 29.9 Billion By 2033

The global LIB anode market is estimated at US$ 9.2 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 29.9 billion by 2033, growing with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2033. In a digital world governed by electricity, batteries have been playing a crucial role which is expected to become more crucial in the future. Anodes and cathodes are essential elements of batteries that also have a large influence on performance and energy capacity.

Increasing investments in research and development of advanced batteries are expected to promote the demand for lithium-ion battery (LIB) anodes made from different materials. Demand for other battery chemicals is also expected to witness a bright outlook over the coming years. The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of LIB Anode Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

Hitachi Chemicals

Targray Technology International Inc.

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

3M Company

POSCO Group

Nippon Chemical

Betray New Energy Materials

NEI Corporation

Amprius Inc.

Umicore N.V.

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

Nichia Corporation

BASF

Competitive Landscape

Prime LIB anode vendors are deploying strategies that help them expand their business scope in various regions and increase revenue generation capacity to fund their expansion efforts.

In March 2023, NEO Battery Materials, an electric vehicle lithium-ion battery materials provider from Vancouver, Canada, announced the launch of NEO Battery Materials America LLC to support its expansion efforts in the United States. The company also announced that it would be attending ‘InterBattery 2023’, which is a renowned annual battery exhibition in South Korea.

LIB anode manufacturers are also focusing on expanding their production capacity to meet high demands from various industry verticals around the world.

In April 2021, Shanshan Technologies, a manufacturer of anode materials based in China, announced its plans to expand its LIB anode material production facility situated in Baotou city.

Additional information about new developments by top LIB anode producers and how they influence aspects such as product standards and pricing trends have been examined closely in this revised Fact.MR research analysis.

Key Segments Covered in LIB Anode Industry Research

By Anode Composition : Natural Spherical Graphite Synthetic Graphite Amorphous Graphite Lithium Titanate (LTO) Others

By Cell Type : Cylindrical Prismatic Polymer (Pouch)

By End Use : Automotive Medical Devices Consumer Electronics Industrial & Energy Storage



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves?

The data provided in the LIB Anode Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

