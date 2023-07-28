Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) treatment industry analysis predicts the market to attain a valuation of US$ 5.7 Bn -FactMR

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

Fact.MR’s global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) treatment industry analysis predicts the market to attain a valuation of US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of the decade, which will be 1.5X its worth at present. This research survey forecasts the market to expand at a significant CAGR of around 6% through 2031, with the U.S. slated to account for over 85% market share in North America.

Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) is a debilitating side effect that affects a significant number of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. CINV can lead to poor quality of life, treatment non-compliance, and can even necessitate dose reductions or discontinuation of chemotherapy. Over the years, the healthcare industry has witnessed remarkable advancements in CINV treatment, offering patients more effective and better-tolerated options to manage this distressing condition. This article delves into the current state of the CINV treatment market, exploring the latest innovations, therapeutic approaches, and future prospects.

Understanding CINV

CINV is a multifactorial condition caused by the effect of chemotherapeutic agents on the gastrointestinal system, particularly the brain’s vomiting center (the chemoreceptor trigger zone) and the peripheral nervous system. The severity of CINV can vary based on the chemotherapy regimen, patient factors, and other predisposing conditions. There are two main types of CINV: acute-onset (occurring within 24 hours of chemotherapy) and delayed-onset (occurring more than 24 hours after treatment).

Conventional Antiemetic Therapies

Historically, CINV has been managed using conventional antiemetic medications, such as 5-HT3 receptor antagonists (e.g., Ondansetron), dopamine receptor antagonists (e.g., Metoclopramide), and corticosteroids (e.g., Dexamethasone). These drugs have provided some relief to patients, but they are not universally effective, and patients often experience significant side effects like sedation and extrapyramidal symptoms.

Advancements in CINV Treatment

NK1 Receptor Antagonists: The emergence of neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonists, like Aprepitant and Fosaprepitant, marked a significant milestone in CINV management. These agents target the substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor pathway, which plays a crucial role in mediating nausea and vomiting. When added to standard antiemetic regimens, NK1 receptor antagonists have shown superior efficacy in preventing both acute and delayed CINV.

Serotonin (5-HT3) and NK1 Receptor Dual Inhibitors: Combining the benefits of both 5-HT3 receptor antagonists and NK1 receptor antagonists, newer medications like Netupitant/Palonosetron have demonstrated even greater efficacy in preventing CINV. The synergy of dual inhibition has become a game-changer in managing this condition.

Olanzapine: Originally an antipsychotic medication, Olanzapine has demonstrated remarkable potential in managing CINV when used as an adjunct to standard antiemetic therapies. Studies have shown that adding Olanzapine to antiemetic regimens can significantly reduce the incidence and severity of CINV, even in highly emetogenic chemotherapy regimens.

Rolapitant: Another class of promising agents in CINV management is the neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonists like Rolapitant. Administered as a single oral dose before chemotherapy, Rolapitant offers a sustained benefit in preventing CINV for multiple days.

Acupuncture and Mind-Body Therapies: Complementary and alternative medicine approaches, such as acupuncture and mind-body therapies, have gained attention in recent years. Studies suggest that these modalities can provide additional relief to patients, reducing the intensity of nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Kyowa Kirin Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co.

Future Prospects

The CINV treatment market is continually evolving, and ongoing research and development offer promising prospects for the future. Some of the areas of interest include:

Targeted Therapies: With advances in understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying CINV, researchers are exploring targeted therapies that specifically address the pathways responsible for nausea and vomiting. Such personalized treatments could lead to better outcomes with fewer side effects.

Long-Acting Formulations: Developing long-acting formulations of existing antiemetic drugs may help in reducing the burden of frequent dosing and enhance patient adherence to treatment plans.

Novel Antiemetic Agents: Pharmaceutical companies are actively researching and developing novel antiemetic agents that target new receptors or utilize innovative mechanisms of action. These agents may offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to current therapies.

Patient-Centric Approaches: Recognizing that CINV can have a significant impact on patients’ well-being, efforts are being made to adopt patient-centric approaches in CINV treatment. This involves tailoring treatment plans to individual patient needs and preferences, thereby optimizing therapeutic outcomes.

Conclusion

The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) treatment market have come a long way in providing relief to cancer patients suffering from this distressing side effect. The development of targeted therapies, the advent of dual inhibitors, and the exploration of complementary and alternative treatments have significantly improved CINV management. As research continues and innovative approaches are explored, we can look forward to a future where CINV becomes more manageable and cancer patients can focus on their treatment and recovery without the burden of debilitating nausea and vomiting.

