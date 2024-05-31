Global MOPP Packaging Films Market Expected to Reach US$ 392.6 Million in 2033, Forecasts Future Market Insights (FMI)

The global MOPP (Monoaxially Oriented Polypropylene) packaging films market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected valuation of US$ 243.6 million in 2023. Future Market Insights (FMI) anticipates a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2023 and 2033, underlining sustained demand for MOPP packaging films.

The escalating demand for packing convenience, coupled with the imperative for safe and secure packaging solutions, fuels the popularity of MOPP packaging films in the market. Consumers’ preference for ready-to-eat foods and increasing awareness regarding food safety standards emerge as primary drivers propelling the demand for MOPP packaging films.

Market Drivers:

Convenience and Safety: The growing demand for convenient and secure packaging solutions is a key driver of the MOPP packaging films market. This trend is fueled by rising consumer preference for ready-to-eat foods and heightened awareness of food safety.

Shifting Consumer Preferences: Consumers are increasingly demanding high-barrier, lightweight packaging. MOPP films meet these needs, contributing to their market share growth.

Sustainability Focus: The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging options is another key factor. MOPP films, which are recyclable and biodegradable, are well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

MOPP vs. BOPP: A Shift in Preference

The report highlights the growing popularity of MOPP films compared to traditional BOPP packaging films:

Superior Properties: MOPP films offer better structural and dimensional properties than BOPP films.

Strong Mechanical Properties: Being stretched in only one direction, MOPP films excel in applications requiring high cross-directional strength, making them ideal for labels and tapes.

Food Packaging: A Key Application

Packaged Food Trend: The rising consumer preference for packaged and ready-to-eat food, fueled by busy lifestyles and convenience demands, is driving the demand for MOPP packaging films in food labels and wraps.

Pharmaceutical Industry: Another Growth Engine

Pharmaceutical Expansion: The expanding pharmaceutical industry, spurred by advancements and the ongoing impact of the pandemic, is creating a need for efficient and convenient packaging solutions.

Ideal Packaging Material: MOPP films’ high tensile strength, tear resistance, and excellent barrier properties make them a perfect choice for the primary and secondary packaging of pharmaceutical products like labels, laminates, and wraps.

Future Outlook:

Sustainability Focus: The growing focus on eco-friendly packaging presents a significant opportunity for MOPP packaging films.

Pharmaceutical Growth: The continued expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is expected to further drive demand for MOPP films.

MOPP Packaging Films Market by Category

By Thickness:

Below 30 microns

30 to 60 microns

Above 60 microns

By Application:

Labels

Tapes

Wraps

Laminates

By End Use:

Food

Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

