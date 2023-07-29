Express Promo Enhances Printing Capabilities with Installation of New Direct Digital UV Printer

Cameron Park, Australia, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Express Promo, a leading provider of custom promotional products, is thrilled to announce the installation of an additional Direct Digital UV printer to expand their print capabilities. The new Mimaki 6042 MK11E digital UV printer joins a range of 14 high-tech print and customisation machines at Express Promo’s Cameron Park warehouse.

The addition of the new UV printer signifies a significant milestone for Express Promo, allowing them to offer an even wider range of high-quality printing services to their valued clients. With capabilities including sublimation, laser cutting, laser engraving, direct digital UV printing, and digital printing, Express Promo is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of businesses seeking personalised promotional items.

Adam Fitzhenry, owner of Express Promo, expressed his excitement about the new addition and its implications for clients. “We are thrilled to introduce the new Direct Digital UV printer to our production facility. This investment not only expands our capabilities but also increases our production efficiency, enabling us to offer even more competitive pricing to our clients,” said Fitzhenry.

The Direct Digital UV printer boasts state-of-the-art technology that delivers exceptional print quality and durability. It allows for precise and vibrant colour reproduction, ensuring that promotional products stand out and make a lasting impression. With this latest addition, Express Promo is committed to providing innovative and top-notch solutions to help businesses effectively promote their brands.

The expanded printing capabilities at Express Promo’s Cameron Park warehouse reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of the promotional products industry. By continually investing in cutting-edge equipment, Express Promo aims to exceed customer expectations and deliver outstanding results.

For more information about Express Promo and their range of custom promotional products and printing services, visit their website at www.expresspromo.com.au.

About Express Promo:

Express Promo is a leading provider of custom promotional products based in Cameron Park, Australia. With a wide range of high-quality items and comprehensive printing capabilities, Express Promo helps businesses effectively promote their brands and create lasting impressions. Their dedicated team of professionals is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative solutions.