Durable Medical Equipment Market is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 271 Billion by 2023

The durable medical equipment market is presently worth around US$ 207 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 7% through 2026. As a result, it is anticipated that the market for durable medical equipment (DME) will total US$ 271 billion by the end of 2026.

By 2026, sales of personal mobility devices are anticipated to generate a market value of US$ 33 billion.market. Rise in the sales of pediatric durable medical equipment has been related to the rising incidence of chronic diseases in the pediatric population, including anaemia, asthma, diphtheria, chickenpox, leukaemia, measles, whooping cough, mumps, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and Lyme disease.

Major Stakeholders



Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical

Arjohuntleigh

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medical Device Depot, Inc.

GF Health Products Inc.

Carex Health Brands

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Intense competition among key players of the market

Market is highly competitive for durable medical equipment. Moreover, key players are following aggressive competitive strategies used by the top durable medical equipment companies currently operating in the market.

Competition is getting more stringent due to leading durable medical equipment manufacturers focusing on product developments and advancements

For instance, In Australia, ASPIRE company launched the Aspire Socialite Wheelchair in January 2022. This wheelchair was an extremely lightweight transport chair with a safe working load limit of 115kg that addressed a wide range of users.

In October 2021, A first-in-the-nation ‘automated real-time hospital bed and resource tracking tool’ was offered in the United States owing to a partnership between GE Healthcare & Apprise Health Insights.

Market Trends

Technological advancements: The DME market has seen significant technological innovations, leading to more sophisticated and user-friendly products. Advancements in materials, sensors, connectivity, and miniaturization have resulted in more efficient and personalized devices, improving patient outcomes and experience. Growing aging population: The global population has been aging, especially in developed countries. An aging population typically requires more medical assistance and DME, such as mobility aids, home care equipment, and respiratory devices. This demographic trend has contributed to the growth of the DME market. Increase in chronic diseases: Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, respiratory disorders, and mobility-related issues, have been on the rise globally. As a consequence, there has been an increased demand for DME products that assist in managing these conditions and enhancing the quality of life for patients. Home-based care: There is a growing preference for home-based care over hospitalization, which has driven the demand for DME that enables patients to receive medical treatment and assistance in the comfort of their homes. This trend has also been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rise of online sales channels: The emergence of e-commerce platforms has significantly influenced the DME market. Patients and caregivers increasingly prefer purchasing medical equipment online due to convenience, a wide range of products, and often more competitive prices. Sustainability and eco-friendly products: There has been a shift toward environmentally friendly and sustainable DME products. Manufacturers are exploring ways to reduce the environmental impact of their products through better recycling practices, energy efficiency, and the use of eco-friendly materials. Regulatory changes: Regulatory bodies in different countries have been updating their guidelines and policies concerning DME. Compliance with these regulations has become crucial for manufacturers and suppliers, impacting the market landscape. Personalized healthcare: Advancements in precision medicine and personalized healthcare have also influenced the DME market. Customized devices and solutions tailored to individual patient needs have gained traction. Telemedicine and remote monitoring: The adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technologies has grown, driving the demand for DME that can be integrated with these systems to facilitate remote healthcare services and real-time data collection.

Industry Research

· By Product:

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Personal Mobility Devices Bathroom Safety Devices Medical Furniture Incontinent Pads Breast Pumps Catheters Consumables & Accessories Others



· By End User:

Hospitals Nursing Homes Home Healthcare Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



· By Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What does the durable medical equipment research holds for the readers?

One by one company profile of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global durable medical equipment.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

