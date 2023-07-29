The Best Foam Play Mat Alternative in South Africa: Lokflor Brings Comfort and Safety to Play

Africa, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —Lokflor, a leading provider of innovative flooring solutions, is pleased to announce their product, the polyethylene Solid Rubber Mat mix. Designed to enhance sports performance and promote development activities, this versatile flooring option is set to revolutionize the industry.

Lokflor, a premier provider of top-quality foam play mats, has revolutionized the way children play; Lokflor’s foam play mat offers unparalleled comfort, safety, and durability, ensuring a worry-free playtime experience for kids and peace of mind for parents.

Playtime is essential to a child’s development, and Lokflor understands the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for children to explore, learn, and have fun. Lokflor introduces a new standard of excellence in South Africa’s play mat market.

Its superior quality and advanced features set Lokflor’s foam play mat apart from the competition. Each mat is meticulously crafted from premium materials, ensuring a soft and supportive surface which cushions any falls and reduces the risk of injuries. The innovative foam material used by Lokflor is not only safe for children but also easy to clean.

Whether it’s a playroom, nursery, or living area, the mats seamlessly interlock to create a seamless play surface that can be easily expanded or rearranged. The mats are also lightweight and portable, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor use, including picnics, camping trips, and playdates. Lokflor offers a range of diverse categories of mats, such as classroom mats, playground mats, play zone ECD mats, skill mats, and sports courts.

For parents seeking the best foam play mat in South Africa, Lokflor offers the perfect solution. Experience the ultimate combination of comfort, safety, and versatility with Lokflor’s foam play mat. Transform any space into a haven for creativity and laughter, knowing that your child’s well-being is protected with Lokflor.

To learn more about Lokflor and explore their range of premium foam play mats, please visit their official website at https://lokflor.com/

About The Company

Lokflor is a plastic injection molding manufacturer of interlocking thermo polymer tiles that get assembled into various sports surfaces as well as early childhood development playgrounds and skills development activities. Lokflor specializes in the manufacture of high-quality polyethylene mats designed for various applications. We offer clients the option to request a rubber alternative blend in the polyethylene mats. Please note that the incorporation of rubber is subject to our engineering team’s approval and the technical feasibility of the customization.