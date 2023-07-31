Multigrain Bread Mix Market To Witness Healthy Growth By 2029

The use of several grains in bread is motivated by the desire for nutritious nourishment. Multigrain bread lowers inflammation and protects the health of cells. In comparison to the refined flour used in white bread, the various grains used in bread include more nutrients such as protein, zinc, B vitamins, and so on. This bread is made with a combination of barley, flex, and whole wheat flour.

As more individuals become health-conscious, the demand for multigrain bread is projected to rise. Baked foods, such as bread and biscuits, continue to be important household mainstays.

Because of increased life expectancy and changing eating patterns, the concept of “functional food” is gaining traction. It is becoming increasingly popular due to its nutritional benefits. Bread is a basic foodstuff and a key element of our daily diet, hence demand for these bread mixes has increased. These mix-conscious customers have been enticed to the low-carb, high-fiber features of bread mix, resulting in global market growth. By including natural nutrients, natural food preservatives, and antioxidants, it has become a must-have for everyone.

Key Players:

Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd

AB Mauri India Pvt. Lt

Orowheat

Wibs

Lluvia Bakery

Muffets and Tuffets

English Oven

Bakels Worldwide and Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

Europe now accounts for a substantial percentage of the multigrain bread business due to the presence of significant bread consumers such as France, Germany, Ukraine, Belgium, Russia, and Italy. North America ranks second in terms of multigrain bread market share. With a growth rate of 15.3% between 2019 and 2029, Asia Pacific witnessed the greatest growth in the number of people who consume bread, and it is expected that this region would account for a considerable percentage of the market over the projected period.

The German market accounted for the greatest export value of bread and bakery items surveyed globally in 2021, with USD 4.61 billion. The United States earned USD 2.16 billion in export revenue.

Segment Wise Insights

Fresh bakery products such as bread loaves and rolls will dominate the market in 2020. This segment generated over USD 13.95 billion in sales in the United States alone. Following these segments, cookies accounted for USD 9.28 billion in sales in 2020.

The overall income from bakery products in the United States is currently worth USD 68.81 billion and is expected to expand at a 2.74% annual pace over the forecast period. This will very certainly raise demand for bread loaves over the anticipated period.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Type : Loaves Baguettes Rolls Burger Buns Ciabatta Others

By Grain Mix : < 5 grains 5 grains 7 grains 9 grains < 9 grains

By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialist Retailers Variety Stores Online Retail Others

By End-use : HORECA Household



