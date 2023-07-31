Nitro-Infused Cola Market Is Expected To Hit US$ 151.2 Million By 2033

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global nitro-infused cola market is forecasted to touch US$ 151.2 million by 2033, increasing rapidly at 22.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Nitro-infused beverages are carbonated drinks infused with nitrogen gas, giving them a creamy and smooth feel. Nitro-infused coffee and beer have grown in popularity in recent years, and the trend has now spread to other beverages such as cola. A nitro-infused cola is a form of carbonated beverage that is injected with nitrogen gas, resulting in a creamier and smoother texture than standard carbonated sodas. Nitrogen gas is commonly used to lend a frothy, velvety texture to beverages such as coffee and beer, and it is now being employed to offer an unusual experience with soft drinks as well.

Nitrogen is infused into cola by dissolving the gas under high pressure in the liquid. Consequently, the drink features a creamy head, comparable to a latte or stout beer. This creamy head not only looks good but also improves the drink’s texture, making it smoother and creamier. Nitro-infused cola is gaining popularity as a speciality beverage, especially at craft soda shops and cafes. The addition of nitrogen produces a different drinking experience from typical carbonated sodas, and it’s a delightful way to enjoy a familiar beverage with a twist.

Growing demand for distinctive and artisanal beverages is one of the primary drivers of the worldwide nitro-infused cola market. Customers want new and interesting products that provide a different taste experience than conventional sodas. Nitro-infused cola can have a creamy texture and a distinct flavor profile, distinguishing it from other beverages. Another main reason is the growing interest in health and wellness. Nitro-infused cola can be perceived as a healthier alternative to conventional soda, as it contains less sugar and calories.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global nitro-infused cola market amounted to US$ 20.2 million in 2023.

The market for nitro-infused cola is predicted to reach US$ 151.2 million by 2033.

Demand for nitro-infused cola is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market is expected to garner US$ 72 million by 2023.

Consumption of draft cola is projected to increase at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

“Consumers’ growing interest in alternative and artisanal beverages is a major factor boosting the global market for nitro-infused cola products. More consumers are looking for unique and interesting products that are different from the mass-produced options available in supermarkets. Nitro-infused cola is a more premium and specialized version of traditional cola, which may appeal to those who are willing to pay more for a unique drink experience,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In this Report

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global nitro-infused cola market due to the presence of leading market players in the United States. Asia Pacific, backed by China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is witnessing considerable growth in the worldwide market. Moreover, the United Kingdom is pushing the growth of the European market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the nitro-infused cola market are focusing on investments, R&D activities, and new developments to grow and strengthen their global presence.

PepsiCo, Inc. is one of the leading players in the global market. The corporation has a substantial presence in the North American and European markets, and its product portfolio includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, and 7Up. PepsiCo released Nitro Pepsi, the first nitrogen-infused cola, in February 2022. Nitro Pepsi is infused with nitrogen rather than carbon dioxide, which gives it that extreme effervescent carbonation. This infusion provides Nitro Pepsi a smooth, cream-like top with no heavy fizz traditionally associated with soda pop, resulting in a smoother, creamier taste, all made attainable by a widget at the bottom of each can that pumps nitrogen into the drink, similar to the Guinness beer.

Key Segments of Nitro-infused Cola Industry Research Report

By Flavour : Draft Cola Vanilla Draft Cola

By Sales Channel : Online Offline

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nitro-infused cola market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on flavour (draft cola, vanilla draft cola) and sales channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

