Softball Apparel Market Is Likely To Reach US$ 330 Million By 2033

In 2023, the global softball apparel market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 330 Million. Fact.MR expects the market to experience steady CAGR of 4.9% throughout the assessment period of 2023 to 2033. The market is reckoned to be valued at US$ 532.42 Million by 2033.

Skyrocketing popularity of softball as a sport is anticipated to drive the need for suitable apparel in the next ten years. Several players are turning to softball apparel for protecting themselves and making themselves more comfortable during games.

Thus, increasing popularity of softball is playing a prominent role in the growing frequency of softball tournaments worldwide. In several tournaments, it is mandatory for players to wear softball apparel to protect themselves from serious injuries. As more tournaments are being organized around the world, Fact.MR expects softball apparel sales to increase simultaneously.

Moreover, tailored softball products are expected to gain momentum across the globe as consumers nowadays are looking for apparel that can meet their overall needs and expectations. It is likely to encourage key players to manufacture new customized softball equipment and sell them on e-commerce platforms.

In addition, softball is set to be viewed as an outlet for personal accomplishment, as well as a medium of social engagement. Therefore, key companies are coming up with innovative fabrics and modern designs to attract a large client base across the globe.

Based on country, the U.S. is predicted to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 4.1% in the evaluation period (2023 to 2033). As per Fact.MR, the country is set to witness high popularity of softball with surging inclination of millennials as they are looking to increase flexibility and boost their mental health. Also, increasing spending of people in the country on good-quality sports clothing is projected to propel demand for softball apparel.

Regionally, Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The region is expected to observe stable growth on the back of growing popularity of physical activities for maintaining one’s overall health. Apart from that, rising average disposable income across the U.K. and Germany is set to augur well for the Europe market.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the U.S. softball apparel market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 150 Million from US$ 100 Million recorded in 2022.

Europe softball apparel market is expected to be valued at US$ 140 Million in 2033 and reach nearly US$ 80 Million by the end of 2022.

Based on product, the softball shirts segment is anticipated to generate the lion’s share of around 52% in 2022.

In terms of buyer type, demand for softball apparel from individual buyers is projected to be the highest throughout the evaluation period.

By sales channel, third-party online channels are expected to witness approximately 5.1% CAGR in the next ten years.

Growth Drivers

Rising fashion trends across the globe is set to compel manufacturers to offer new designs as per the needs of athletes, which is likely to drive growth.

Growing expenditure in sports training activities among children with rising awareness about the advantages of engaging in sports activities would aid sales.

Restraints

Counterfeit apparel manufactured by local companies is limiting expansion of the market as these products tend to copy the logos and styles of authentic products produced by reputed companies.

Softball shorts are not very protective as they are loose-fitting and can easily ride up to expose one’s legs, which may hamper their demand.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the global softball apparel market such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Under Armour Inc. are increasingly investing in research & development activities to create more protective and comfortable apparel to meet the surging demand. Additionally, they are investing huge sums in softball infrastructure for promoting the sport.

For instance,

In October 2021 , Extra Inning Softball announced the launch of an online apparel store that includes hoodies, sweatshirts, long sleeve shirts, and t-shirts. They are available in three unique designs, namely, Extra Elite, So Extra, and Extra Inning Softball. Out of these, the Extra Elite shirts are only available to players ranked in the Extra Elite 100.

, Extra Inning Softball announced the launch of an online apparel store that includes hoodies, sweatshirts, long sleeve shirts, and t-shirts. They are available in three unique designs, namely, Extra Elite, So Extra, and Extra Inning Softball. Out of these, the Extra Elite shirts are only available to players ranked in the Extra Elite 100. In June 2022, Puma, a leading German sports brand, introduced its latest mobile shopping application in India. The company is aiming to enhance digital portfolios for consumers in the country and help offer quick access to its best-selling products. It is planning to launch the app in other countries in future.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Nike

Adidas

Newell Brands Inc. (Rawlings)

Amer Sports (Wilson)

Mizuno Corporation

Zett Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

New Balance Inc.

Teamwork Athletic

Peak Achievement Athletics

More Valuable Insights on Softball Apparel Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the softball apparel market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023-2033. The study divulges compelling insights on the global softball apparel market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product:

Shirt

Pant

Sliding Shorts

Caps & Belts

Others

By Sales Channel:

Independent Sports Outlets

Franchised Sports Outlets

Modern trade Channels

Direct-to-customer Brand Outlet

Direct-to-customer Online Channel

Direct-to-customer Institutional Channel

Third-Party Online Channel

By Buyer Type:

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in The Softball Apparel Market Report

How much share is the global market for softball apparel expected to generate by 2023-end?

At what CAGR will sales of softball apparel surge during the forecast period (2023 – 2033)?

How is the softball apparel market expected to progress in 2033?

By geography, which region is most likely to account for the fastest growth rate in the softball apparel market?

Which product segment is projected to dominate the softball apparel market?

