Quinoa Market Is Anticipated To Cross A Valuation Of USD 1963.90 Million By 2032

The global market for Quinoa protein is estimated at USD 822 Million in 2022 while this market is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 1963.90 million by end of 2032.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Quinoa Protein market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Quinoa Protein market.

Key Companies Profiled:

Quinoa Foods Company

Northern Quinoa Production Corporation

Andean Valley Corporation

Quinoa Corporation

Keen One Quinoa

The British Quinoa Company

Hain Celestial Group

Andean Naturals Inc.

European Quinoa Group

Inca Organics e

Regional Outlook

As the quinoa industry expanded globally, Peru solidified its position as the market’s top exporter, surpassing Bolivia to become the world’s top quinoa producer. Quinoa production, export, and harvested area have all significantly increased.

Quinoa makes a part of an ancient plant family in South America that has expanded globally with increasing interest and composition of its seeds. At present in 2023 the Latin America Market reigns the quinoa production as it’s a region with low-temperature conditions which is favorable for the plant.

The market is predicted to expand quickest in the Asia Pacific area, mostly as a result of a rise in demand from developing nations like China and India. Because more people in Europe are consuming vegan and gluten-free goods, it is anticipated that the demand for quinoa will expand significantly. The market is anticipated to increase by a single-digit rate across the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

Based on product type : Quinoa Grain Intermediate Products Flakes Flour Others Processed Products Muesli Bars Cookies Granola Pasta Others

Based on region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



