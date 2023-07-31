Pet Care Industry Consumer Trends and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Report by 2030

Pet Care Industry Data Book – Pet Product, Pet Food and Pet Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s pet care industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Pet Food Market Report Highlights

The global Pet Food Market size was estimated at USD 72.27 billion in 2022, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Dog food accounted for the fastest growth rate of more than 5.1%, owing to the increased awareness regarding dog health and benefits of healthy and balanced dog diet among the dog owners

Dry Cat food type accounted for the fastest growth rate due to its benefits such as cost-effectiveness, ease and convenience of application, and long shelf life. Also, it allows free feeding to the cats which has increased their demand from cat-owners, where the cat prefers to consume round the clock, instead of feeding at specific mealtimes in a day

The region of Central and South America accounted for the fastest growth rate of 6.0%. This is because of the growing population of number of Cats and Dogs, resulting in to rising pet food production

Pet food manufacturers are extremely focused on enhancing & managing supply efficiency and ensuring their capability to compete with other players by addressing sourcing requirements, improving operating efficiency, reducing lead time, and increasing productivity. Increasing consumer awareness concerning toxicity of synthetic products and the side- effects observed in pets due to the consumption of such products have instigated several manufacturers in developed economies to produce organic pet foods

There are number of people that suffer from pet allergies and hence do not prefer keeping a household pet. This is because of the presence of indoor allergens such as animal dander, molds, and dust mite dropping. There have been numerous cases of people suffering from diseases like asthma due to dog and cat allergies. This factor can be an important restraint of the market.

Pet Supplements Market Report Highlights

The global Pet Supplements Market size was estimated at USD 2.57 billion in 2022, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Prescription segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as they are safe, effective, and backed by clinical trials and scientific research, resulting in increased adoption and market growth

The cat segment is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period with rising in the adoption of these animals as pets and the availability of cat wellness and care products globally

The powder segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to its quick and easy absorption properties among pet animals

The skin and coat segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 due to increasing skin related problems leading to loss of body hairs among these animals

The online channel is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast years owing to promising growth exhibited by e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Alibaba, and other such service providers

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing trend of pet humanization, coupled with the rising awareness of pet dietary supplements formulated to enhance their immune systems, is driving the market

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Flooring material manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Pet Care industry are:

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Mars, Incorporated

