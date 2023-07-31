Drone Spraying Services Market to Top Size of US$ 1,942.9 Million by 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-31 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2023, the drone spraying services market for will be worth US$ 213.7 million. The demand for drone spraying services is anticipated to grow significantly between 2023 and 2033, with a CAGR of 24.7%, and reach US$ 1,942.9 million by the end of that year.

Services for drone spraying are useful in a variety of fields, including agricultural and government administration, among others. The need for drone spraying services has increased due to the agriculture sector’s significant growth and the growing trend of agriculture automation. Additionally, the market growth is aided beyond 2020 by COVID-19’s expanding prevalence. Public spaces are sanitised with these drones.

Key Pioneers

Aerial drone solution

Agri Spray Drones

Astral Aerial Solutions

DC Geomatics

DJM Aerial Solutions

Drone Ag

Dropcopter

EagleHawk

Homeland Surveillance & Electronics, LLC

LahakX

My Drone Services Inc.

PrecisionHawk Services

Rantizo

Trimble Inc.

Unnati

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 24.7%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 26.0%

Pesticides spraying capitalized about 47.0% of share in application segment.

The global drone spraying services market growth was about 10.5% during 2018-2022.

“The growing popularity of disinfectant spraying services in public areas will boost the demand for drone spraying services,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The business environment in the drone spraying service market is highly competitive with the presence of both established and new market players in the industry. Mergers & Acquisitions and service launches are some key strategies are adopted by these market players to enhance their service portfolio and market share. Moreover, technological advancement will escalate the productivity of drones and further stimulate its demand for spraying services significantly.

Segmentation of the Drone Spraying Services Market

By Application: Pesticides Spraying Water Spraying Insecticides Spraying Others (not given elsewhere)

By End-use Industry: Agriculture Public Administration Others (not given elsewhere)

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



What differences can the drone spraying service report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the drone spraying service and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the drone spraying service

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key drone spraying services

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

