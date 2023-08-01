Future Electronics Features Diodes Incorporated AP66200/Q & AP66300/Q Buck Converters in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Diodes Incorporated AP66200/Q & AP66300/Q Buck Converters in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

These synchronous buck converters provide high-efficiency DC-DC conversion, catering to a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The AP66200/Q and AP66300/Q buck converters are meticulously designed to reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI), offering optimized performance and reliability. These converters streamline board layout and reduce space requirements due to their high level of integration, making them ideal for distributed power architectures in industrial and automotive point-of-load (PoL) applications.

The AP66200 and AP66300 are 2A/3A synchronous buck converters featuring a wide input voltage range of 3.8V to 60V. These converters integrate a 185mΩ high-side power MOSFET and an 80mΩ low-side power MOSFET, ensuring highly efficient step-down DC-DC conversion. With a power conversion efficiency of up to 95% facilitated by the bias feature, the AP66200 and AP66300 are well-suited for point-of-load (PoL) applications.

