Evoke Technologies Announces New European Subsidiary in Wroclaw, Poland

Wroclaw, Poland, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Evoke Technologies, a trailblazing consulting and technology services provider, has announced a new subsidiary, EVOKE TECHNOLOGIES SP. Z O.O. in Poland. The new company will be based in Wroclaw, Poland for expanding in the European and the UK market.

Evoke Technologies’ decision to establish a formidable presence in Poland was inspired by the soaring demand from existing customers and the aspiration to offer a near-shore experience to new clients. The subsidiary’s state-of-the-art facility will function as a dynamic development center, catering to a diverse clientele, while delivering top-notch IT services across Europe while retaining the core values and culture of the parent company.

Harry Rao, President of Evoke Technologies, expressed his excitement, saying: “Celebrating two decades of excellence, we believe now is the opportune moment to harness our expertise and extend our reach to new geographies in Europe. Our Poland office will be the epicenter of innovation, serving a wide range of customers across Europe and strengthening our global footprints further. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the Poland team and all Evokians for helping us achieve this new milestone.”

Ramesh Mantana, VP – HR and Operations, Evoke Technologies, highlighted the profound impact of the Poland subsidiary on the European region: “The Poland office is our first office in Europe, and it promises to redefine the tech landscape. The values and vision that have been the cornerstone of Evoke’s success for the past two decades will now empower European customers to elevate their businesses to new heights.”

Taking the helm of EVOKE TECHNOLOGIES SP. Z O.O. as its BU Head is Sukumar Kasamsetty. According to Sukumar, “Strategically located in the Business Garden, Wroclaw, our office stands connected to key European locations. We will strongly focus on Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, and Hospitality industries. Poland is emerging as a promising technology hub for Europe, and we are sure of bringing tremendous value to the table for customers in the region.”

About Evoke Technologies

Established in 2003, Evoke Technologies is a leading technology and consulting services provider that caters to clients across North America, Europe, and APAC. With multiple global locations, Evoke offers innovative, robust, and scalable solutions using cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML, Data Engineering, Cloud, Low-Code, and Automation. Renowned for empowering organizations, boosting productivity, and streamlining operations, Evoke has earned its place in 11 industries with eight Centers of Excellence (CoEs). Evoke has also garnered accolades for its unwavering commitment to consistent delivery, impeccable quality, and empowering organizations to amplify productivity and enhance business operations.

Recognized as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for three consecutive years, Evoke’s vibrant work culture sets it apart from the rest of the industry.