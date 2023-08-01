Lucintel Forecasts 3D Woven Fabric Market to Reach $208.4 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the 3D woven fabric market is projected to reach an estimated $208.4 million by 2028 from $122.3 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for these materials in the automotive and aerospace industries as it ensures high strength and stiffness while remaining lighter in weight.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D woven fabric market by product type (solid, hollow, shell, and nodal), application (ballistics, aircraft, transportation, building and construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Hollow market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the 3D woven fabric market is segmented into solid, hollow, shell, and nodal. Lucintel forecasts that the hollow market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable fabrics, continuous upgrading trend in the fashion industry, and increasing adoption of these materials owing to its excellent insulating, moisture-wicking, and breathability properties.

“Within the 3D woven fabric market, the aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the aircraft segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of 3D woven fabric as a substitute for steel and aluminum and growing need for these materials to construct complicated 3D structures, like turbine blades, to reduce weight in aircraft and structural components.

“Europe will dominate the 3D woven fabric market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest region due to the supporting funding for the production of advanced textiles to be used in the aviation and transportation sectors and significant demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products in the region.

Major players of 3D woven fabric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Textum OPCO, Tex Tech Industries, Sigmatex, 3D Weaving SaRL, and Tantra Composite Technologies are among the major 3D woven fabric providers.

