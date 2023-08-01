Lucintel Forecasts Ampoule Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the ampoule market is projected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2028 from $5.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing use this product to store pharmaceutical solutions, huge demand for vaccines all over world, and increasing government initiative for adoption of generic products across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ampoule market by material type (glass and plastic), capacity (less than 2 ml, 3 to 5 ml, 6 to 8 ml, and above 8 ml), ampoule type (straight stem, open funnel, closed funnel, and others), end use industry (pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary, spa products, dental, and cosmetics and beauty aids), and region.

“Plastic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the ampoule market is segmented into glass and plastic. Lucintel forecasts that the plastic market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for this material owing to its affordable price, greater design flexibility, and ensures excellent dimensional accuracy during production.

“Within the ampoule market, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the pharmaceutical segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of this product in biopharmaceuticals and growing demand for single-unit dose packaging.

“Asia pacific will dominate the ampoule market in near future”

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the enormous demand for vaccinations, insulin, and biologics given to the rise in chronic diseases and massive demand for ampoules in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors in developing nations like India and China.

Major players of ampoule market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Gerresheimer, Nipro PharmaPackaging, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, James Alexander Corporation (JAC), and SGD S.A. are among the major ampoule providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

