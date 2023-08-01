Lucintel Forecasts Zirconium Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the zirconium market is projected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028 from $1.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by considerable use of this product in numerous components of structural machinery and equipment in the chemical sector and increasing demand for zirconium in industrial application, such as ceramic, chemical processing, nuclear power, piezoelectric crystals, and zirconium alloys.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in zirconium market by occurrence type (zircon, zirconia, and others), form (crystal and powder), end use industry (ceramics, chemicals, foundry, refractories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Powder market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on form, the zirconium market is segmented into crystal and powder. Lucintel forecasts that the powder market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the substantial usage of this powered material in the production of zirconium-based alloys, nuclear fuel rods, and various nuclear reactor components.

“Within the zirconium market, the ceramic segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the ceramic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant demand for zircon-based ceramics owing to its high wear and corrosion resistance properties.

“Asia pacific will dominate the zirconium market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the expanding number of nuclear power plants, increasing exports of ceramics, and growing demand for highly efficient paints and coating in a variety of industrial applications in the region.

Major players of zirconium market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Australian Strategic Materials (ASM), Base Resources, Doral Mineral Sands Pty (Iwatani Corporation), Eramet, and Iluka Resources are among the major zirconium providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

