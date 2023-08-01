Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Technology Trends and Value Chain Analysis Report by 2030

Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Skin Care Market Report Highlights

The global Skin Care Market size was valued at USD 176.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of incorporating skincare products into their routine. As a result, these products offer a range of benefits, such as shielding the skin from environmental harm, minimizing signs of aging, and promoting overall skin health.

Additionally, the beauty and self-care culture has experienced a surge in recent years, driven by social media influence and the desire for self-expression and self-pampering. This is expected to boost the skin care product demand over the upcoming years.

Conventional products are multi-functional products that combine skincare steps into one, such as moisturizers with built-in SPF, tinted moisturizers, and BB creams that provide hydration, sun protection, and coverage in a single application.

Moreover, manufacturers of conventional skincare products are expanding their reach into emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America. These regions present significant growth opportunities, and brands are adapting their products and marketing strategies to cater to the specific preferences and needs of these markets.

Hair Care Market Report Highlights

The global Hair Care Market size was valued at USD 119.13 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Concerns such as hair damage, dryness, dandruff, hair loss, and scalp issues have been driving the demand for hair care products over the last few years.

Hair care brands continually invest in research and development to introduce innovative formulations, ingredients, and technologies. These advancements lead to the creation of new and improved products that offer enhanced benefits, such as nourishment, repair, and protection for different hair types and concerns.

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of scalp health in maintaining healthy hair. There is a growing trend of conventional hair care products focusing on repairing and protecting damaged hair.

Color Cosmetics Market Report Highlights

The global Color Cosmetics Market size was valued at USD 105.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumers use makeup as a form of self-expression, experimenting with different colors, textures, and finishes to create diverse looks that reflect their individuality, this is accelerating the color cosmetics market growth.

Moreover, color cosmetics are closely tied to fashion and beauty trends. Consumers often look to match their makeup looks with the latest fashion trends showcased on runways and in magazines. This is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The conventional color cosmetics market is characterized by continuous product innovation and a wide variety of options.

Brands introduce new shades, formulas, and packaging innovations to cater to diverse consumer preferences, leading to a constant influx of new products.

Competitive Landscape

The recent developments and innovation strategies by market players have resulted in a positive impact on market growth, wherein companies invest in research and development to introduce new formulations, ingredients, and technologies that offer superior benefits, addressing consumer demands and staying ahead of the competition.

Key players operating in the Beauty and Personal Care Products industry are:

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Revlon

Procter & Gamble

L’Oréal S.A.

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

Avon Products, Inc.

