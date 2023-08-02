Pet Supplements Industry Growth Prospect Mapping, Regulatory Framework and PESTEL Analysis

Pet Supplements Industry Data Book – Skin & Coat Supplements, Hip & Joint Supplements and Digestive Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Skin & Coat Supplements Market Report Highlights

The global Skin & Coat Supplements Market size was valued at USD 193.54 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Considering the influence of season, and life stage on the skin and coat condition of animals, there is a growing market for skin and coat supplements.

These supplements can provide essential nutrients to support a healthy and vibrant coat throughout different seasons and stages of a dog’s life.

By addressing specific coat-related concerns and promoting overall skin health, these supplements can cater to the needs of dog owners who want to maintain the optimal appearance and condition of their pets’ skin and coats.

Nowadays, chewable supplements are formulated with natural ingredients and avoid the use of artificial additives or fillers, aligning with the preferences of pet owners who prioritize the well-being of their pets.

As the awareness of pet health and wellness continues to grow, the market for chewable pet supplements focused on skin and coat health is expected to expand further.

Pet owners are increasingly recognizing the benefits of these supplements in maintaining vibrant and healthy skin and coats, making them a preferred product in the pet care industry.

Hip & Joint Supplements Market Report Highlights

The global Hip & Joint Supplements Market size was valued at USD 1,182.18 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Excessive joint pains can lead to limping, stiffness, reluctance to do things, stress, and anxiety in pets, which can be more dangerous than any other health problem, as a result, companies are launching innovative products such as hemp oil supplements and cannabis-related products to counter these issues among pets.

Moreover, dietary supplements such as glucosamine and chondroitin are given to pets to help protect the joints and prevent arthritis.

Several dogs and cats are given supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids as these offer anti-inflammatory benefits. These factors are expected to drive the demand for supplements that address hip and joint issues.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Report Highlights

The global Digestive Health Supplements Market size was valued at USD 575.36 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of digestive issues in pets drives pet owners to seek products that can alleviate these problems and promote better digestive health.

Digestive health supplements provide a proactive approach to addressing digestive issues by supporting the digestive system and promoting optimal gut health.

Pet owners are increasingly recognizing the benefits of these supplements in maintaining and improving their pets’ digestive well-being.

Competitive Landscape

Companies have been implementing various strategic initiatives such as expansions, strengthening of online presence, and launching new products to gain a competitive advantage over others. Moreover, companies are trying to increase their brand recognition through various forms of media, the internet, social networking sites, and collaborations with celebrities in their respective regions to reach the widest possible audience.

Key players operating in the Pet Supplements industry are:

Nestlé S.A.

FoodScience Corporation

Ark Naturals

NOW Foods

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

Mars, Incorporated

Pet Honesty

