Orlando’s ICON Park and Florida CVBs Launch “Destination Days” Each Weekend in August

ORLANDO, Fla., 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — To launch the new Great Florida Road Trip — an interactive camera game played aboard The Wheel that spotlights popular family vacation destinations across the state —Orlando’s ICON Park is partnering with destinations featured in the game to welcome their residents and celebrate their unique attributes.

The new Destination Days events will include dedicated weekends through August for cities that are identified and visually represented in the game. Each weekend will focus on a specific destination, celebrating its unique attractions, offering deals for its residents and sharing why these destinations are an important part of a Florida vacation with Orlando residents and tourists.

Each weekend in August is dedicated to a specific destination, with:

$10 tickets to The Wheel for guests from any zip codes within that destination (regular price is $34.99);

An education booth and videos in ICON Park from the destination CVBs, so guests can learn more about its unique attractions;

Raffle to win a gift basket of prizes from the region such as a hotel stay, attraction tickets and more (no purchase required).

Destination Days event schedule:

August 5 th and 6 th — Space Coast/Cape Canaveral Days at ICON Park Destination fun fact: The spacesuit shown during the Great Florida Road Trip experience is based on that of Alan Shepard, the first American in space launching from Cape Canaveral in 1961.

August 12 th and 13 th — Crystal River Days at ICON Park Destination fun fact: Over 100 manatees call Crystal River home year‐round.

August 19 th and 20 th — Ocala Days at ICON Park Destination fun fact: The first glass‐bottomed boats set sail at Ocala’s Silver Springs in 1878.

August 26 th and 27 th — Sarasota Days at ICON Park Destination fun fact: Sarasota was home to the world’s first Clown College in 1968 by Ringling Bros. Circus.

The Great Florida Road Trip is part of ICON Park’s commitment to promoting Florida’s vibrant tourism industry and educating visitors and locals alike about historic Florida attractions where the Sunshine State’s tourism got its start. This experience is the first interactive game to take place while riding an observation wheel. As their private capsule rises to 400 feet in the air, guests use a special retro-themed camera, outfitted with infrared technology, to aim markers on the rooftops below and compete for points to win a prize.

The experience’s art and game pieces are themed to a nostalgic road trip through Florida in the 50s and 60s, paying homage to the state’s original tourism attractions that were here even before the arrival of famous theme parks.

About ICON Park

The 20-acre, open-air entertainment destination is gate-free, has free admission, free parking, and fun adventures for the whole family. Located in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District, the complex encompasses 10 entertainment attractions, over a dozen world-class restaurants and bars, nightly live music, retail stores and an outdoor marketplace – all anchored under the brilliant lights of the 400-ft icon of the Orlando skyline, The Wheel.

Visit attractions including SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Museum of Illusions Orlando. Choose from a diverse mix of restaurants for lunch, dinner and late-night bites with a wide variety of flavors and cuisines. Find a unique collection of shopping treasures as you explore the outdoor market with its brick promenade and cozy festoon string lights.

ICON Park is at the center of the International Drive Resort Area and is conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.