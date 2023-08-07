Blood Glucose Meters Sector Key Players are B Braun Melsungen AG and Nova Biomedical

Blood Glucose Meters Industry Data Book Covers Point-of-care Glucose Testing Devices, Self-Monitoring & Continuous Blood Glucose Monitors Market

The global Blood Glucose Meters industry generated over USD 15.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Growth & Trends

The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years. As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed in central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient’s bedside. The easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings. The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism have propelled the companies to launch innovative glucose meters in the market.

Various companies are investing in the development of needle-less devices to offer painless management of diabetes. For instance, GlucoTrack, a product manufactured by Integrity Applications (Israel), performs quantification using electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and thermal waves in combination. Eversense, painless glucose monitoring subcutaneous implant by Senseonics, quantifies glucose levels in interstitial fluid when placed beneath the skin. This is followed by data transmission to show the results in real-time. The latest no-code monitoring systems help in minimizing the errors that occur due to incorrect entry of strip codes. Whereas, others are incorporating noble metals, such as silver, gold, and platinum, which effectively reduce the electrical noise further improving accuracy.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global continuous glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The two primary factors propelling the market expansion are the rise in diabetes incidences and the launch of technologically advanced diabetes care devices. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices are effective to evaluate body glucose levels in real-time. These devices transmit the data they collect across a wireless network to receivers, which aids in tracking the levels of glucose during a certain time.

While lowering individual insulin dosages, these devices also assist in managing diabetes. These devices’ built-in software gives users access to information on food consumption, medicine use, physical activity, and illnesses. As a result, a growing number of diabetic patients are employing these devices to control and treat their condition, which is fueling market expansion.

A growing number of continuous glucose monitoring devices are being integrated with apps and software to assist patients with diabetes mellitus as a result of the development of digital treatments. Apps such as Glucose buddy, Diabetes Connect, My Sugar, and others are available under a paid subscription.

Furthermore, the rise in the number of diabetes mellitus has contributed significantly toward the CGM systems market growth. The device allows real-time biofeedback and behavioral change support, allowing effective management of diabetes by the patient. Additionally, the government is spending a huge amount on diabetic care tools to closely monitor diabetes in patients.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Blood Glucose Meters industry are:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Lifescan Inc

