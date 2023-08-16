Dubai, UAE, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Borouge PP5 telecom system was successfully deployed by Aesthetix, the top provider of telecommunications systems in the UAE. Borouge is a collaboration comprising ADNOC (Abu Dhabi) and Borealis (Austria), and it has long been a major manufacturer of polypropylene on the international market.

The fifth polypropylene facility in Ruwais, UAE, will generate 4,80,000 tonnes of polypropylene annually. Consequently, Borouge’s annual total production increased to 2.24 million tonnes. The company anticipates being able to meet the demand for polypropylene solutions with this increase in production, particularly in the packaging and infrastructure industries throughout regions in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Such a cutting-edge production facility is powered by a smooth telecom network built on cutting-edge engineering principles. For Aesthetix, the leading provider of telecommunication systems and technology in the UAE, being a part of this significant multi-million dollar project has been an honor.

The scope of work for Aesthetix included installing cutting-edge CCTV and access control systems, commissioning radio equipment (TETRA), incorporating PAGA systems, and setting up a custom-designed system network through the purchase of innovative parts and accessories.