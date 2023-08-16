HCF Launches “Khushiyon ka Swad” Campaign for Apple Besan

Gujarat, India, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Apple Besan, one of the leading brands in the besan industry, has launched a new campaign ‘Khushiyon ka Swad’. The campaign focuses on the brand’s primary offering, besan, and highlights how high-quality ingredients give you the taste of happiness. Creatively conceptualised and brought to life by the Ahmedabad-based advertising and branding agency Hetarsh Creative Force (HCF), this campaign delights consumers with the release of its television commercial “Mere Jaisa Bhajiya.”

“Mere Jaisa Bhajiya” TVC for “Khushiyon ka Swad” Campaign

The “Mere Jaisa Bhajiya” TVC captures the essence of joy and how beautifully simple moments can be created through great dishes. The ad follows the narrative of besan – the journey from the start to the end that eventually gives ‘Khushiyon ka Swad.’ It highlights moments of togetherness through the medium of bhajiyas, and carefully captures the emotions that go into the process. The TVC leaves the audience with a sense of nostalgia and a reminder that cherished memories are created through dishes made with high-quality ingredients.

The creative officer at HCF is delighted to have partnered with Apple Besan, as they successfully showcased emotions and how they play a crucial role in making delicious food, with a narrative that resonates with a diverse audience. The executive creative director, Dipen, also expressed the thought-process behind the ‘Khushiyon Ka Swad’ campaign and how the focus was on ‘happiness’ and the many emotions revolving around the same. Since the brand wanted to highlight the quality of their products, they chose to let the product speak for itself.

The team at HCF has brilliantly formulated a campaign that celebrates the taste of happiness. “Mere Jaisa Bhajiya” TVC is now live and being aired across digital platforms, and social media, allowing audiences to experience the joyous emotions showcased in the ad.