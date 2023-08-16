Tide Dental Introduces Exciting Deal: Get A Complete Implant Dentures Package for $30,000, Includes Free Consultation & X-rays!

Corpus Christi, TX, USA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants, a reputable name in the dental field, is excited to introduce an extraordinary chance for residents to experience the transformative power of implant dentures in Corpus Christi, TX. Mark your calendars for September 7th, as this renowned dental practice presents a limited-time offer designed to revolutionize smiles and lives.

This limited-time offer allows individuals to acquire a comprehensive package of upper and lower fixed implant dentures for just $30,000. The package encompasses upper and lower fixed implant denture teeth and includes a complimentary consultation and X-rays. Dr. Joel Khoo, the leading prosthodontist specializing in dental surgery and prosthodontics, and Dr. ReAnn Boss, the certified orthodontist, lead the expert team behind this transformative dental experience.

Fixed implant dentures stand as a uniquely focused solution for replacing missing teeth. Unlike traditional dentures, these implants offer a lifelike set of false teeth complete with prosthetic gum tissue, creating a natural, secure fit that always remains in place. This approach provides a faster, fixed, and long-lasting alternative, delivering functionality and aesthetics to patients.

Dr. Joel Khoo explains, “A fixed implant denture is a medical marvel designed to replace one or more altered or missing teeth. This solution caters to edentulous individuals and those missing only a few teeth. Beyond the evident aesthetic enhancement, a fixed dental prosthesis contributes to restoring balance in the jaw, preventing potential joint or muscle discomfort that can have far-reaching effects on overall well-being.”

The team takes pride in delivering exceptional general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry services. However, the spotlight for this occasion is on their proficiency in dental implants. The fixed implant denture procedure offered by the dental experts at Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants underscores their dedication to innovation and patient welfare.

In addition to the exceptional fixed implant denture offer, the dental office is renowned for its expertise in “Hybridge implants,” a cutting-edge approach that provides durable, implant-supported solutions. The clinic is also a hub for Prosthodontic Referrals, showcasing their dedication to comprehensive dental care.

New patients will also find themselves in good hands with Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants, as the practice offers enticing specials, ensuring a seamless transition into their patient community.

Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants stands at the forefront of dental excellence in Corpus Christi, TX. Led by the expertise of a prosthodontist, Dr. Joel Khoo, and an orthodontist, Dr. Reann Boss, the practice boasts a team of dedicated professionals passionate about crafting smiles that radiate confidence.

The clinic’s comprehensive services include cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry, ensuring patients receive holistic care that caters to their needs. You are welcomed with open arms at the dental office, with enticing new patient specials designed to make your transition seamless and rewarding.

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to transform your smile and reclaim your confidence. Book your spot for the one-day event on September 7th at Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants in Corpus Christi, TX. Grab this chance to achieve a radiant smile with a fixed implant denture package for $30,000.

