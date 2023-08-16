Cynoteck Launches CTK Email Parser App on Salesforce AppExchange, Revolutionizing Email Processing and Automation

Minnesota, USA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck Launches the CTK Email Parser App on Salesforce AppExchange enhancing Email Processing and Automation for sales users. This empowers automated ingestion and processing of operational emails for organizations. This innovative tool can reclaim nearly 20% of an individual’s productive time, thereby enhancing overall operational efficiency and enabling organizations to achieve seamless scalability.

CTK Email Parser, a groundbreaking app designed to transform email processing and automation within Salesforce, has officially launched on the Salesforce AppExchange platform. This innovative solution is set to empower businesses with enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in managing email communications.

CTK Email Parser harnesses advanced parsing technology to automate the extraction of critical data from incoming emails and attachments. The app seamlessly integrates with Salesforce, enabling users to streamline their workflow, reduce manual data entry, and eliminate errors.

Key Features of CTK Email Parser:

Automated Email Parsing : CTK Email Parser automatically scans and extracts data from incoming emails, significantly reducing the need for manual data entry.

: CTK Email Parser automatically scans and extracts data from incoming emails, significantly reducing the need for manual data entry. Customizable Rules : Users can define tailored parsing rules to extract specific data fields from emails, offering unparalleled control over the email automation process.

: Users can define tailored parsing rules to extract specific data fields from emails, offering unparalleled control over the email automation process. Salesforce Integration : Built natively on Salesforce, CTK Email Parser seamlessly integrates with the platform, allowing users to manage customer data and update records effortlessly.

: Built natively on Salesforce, CTK Email Parser seamlessly integrates with the platform, allowing users to manage customer data and update records effortlessly. Data Accuracy: With precise data extraction and reduced reliance on manual checks, CTK Email Parser enhances data accuracy while minimizing the risk of errors.

Businesses across industries, from real estate agencies and e-commerce stores to marketing agencies and more, can benefit from CTK Email Parser’s powerful capabilities. The app’s user-friendly interface, coupled with its UI-based configuration editors, ensures a low learning curve and swift adoption.

“We are excited to announce the launch of CTK Email Parser on the Salesforce AppExchange. Our app aims to revolutionize how businesses manage email communications within Salesforce,” said Anshul Verma, President at Cynoteck Technology Solutions. “By automating email parsing, we empower organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and make data-driven decisions.”

To learn more and experience the transformative power of CTK Email Parser, visit the app’s official listing on Salesforce AppExchange:

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000Jt03WUAR&tab=e

About CTK Email Parser:

CTK Email Parser is a leading email processing and automation solution built for Salesforce users. With advanced parsing technology, the app extracts data from emails and attachments, reducing manual effort and enhancing efficiency. CTK Email Parser seamlessly integrates with Salesforce, providing users with a comprehensive solution to streamline their email processing workflow.

About Cynoteck

Cynoteck Technology Solutions is a well-known Salesforce consulting & Implemenation company that empower businesses to thrive in the modern era. As a recognized Salesforce AppExchange Partner and Salesforce Consulting Partner, we bring a wealth of expertise to the realm of customer relationship management.

We specialize in delivering a variety of services, that includes CRM solutions utilizing MS Dynamics 365 and Salesforce CRM, the development of MS Dynamics ERP systems, as well as web and mobile application development.