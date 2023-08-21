Advanced Orthodontic Solutions Now Available in New Lenox at Nelson Ridge Family Dental – Dentist New Lenox

New Lenox, IL, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Nelson Ridge Family Dental, a recognized dental practice famous for its attention to comprehensive and excellent patient care, is pleased to announce the hiring of an experienced orthodontist in New Lenox. By adding expert orthodontic services, Nelson Ridge Family Dental is growing its offering and providing patients with all-inclusive dental care under one roof.

Orthodontic treatment plays a crucial role in achieving optimal oral health and a confident smile. Nelson Ridge Family Dental is proud to bring expert orthodontic care to the New Lenox community, further solidifying its dedication to offering a wide range of dental services to patients of all ages.

“We are excited to introduce advanced orthodontic solutions to our patients in New Lenox,” said Dr. Paul Etchison at Nelson Ridge Family Dental. “Orthodontic care is about more than just aligning teeth; it’s about improving oral function, enhancing aesthetics, and boosting self-confidence. With our specialized orthodontic services, we can address a variety of orthodontic concerns and provide tailored treatment plans for our patients.”

The advanced orthodontic solutions offered at Nelson Ridge Family Dental encompass a range of treatments, including traditional braces, clear aligners, retainers, and more. Whether patients are seeking orthodontic care for functional reasons or to achieve a straighter, more harmonious smile, the skilled team at Nelson Ridge Family Dental is equipped to deliver personalized solutions.

Nelson Ridge Family Dental is committed to providing patients with comprehensive dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. By integrating orthodontic services, the practice aims to streamline patient care and ensure that individuals receive the highest standard of treatment for their orthodontic needs.

“We believe that a healthy smile is a confident smile,” added Dr. Paul Etchison. “With our advanced orthodontic solutions, we can help patients of all ages achieve smiles they can be proud of. We look forward to serving the New Lenox community with exceptional orthodontic care.”

Nelson Ridge Family Dental invites individuals seeking orthodontic treatment to experience the advanced solutions available at their New Lenox practice. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the comprehensive services offered, please visit https://www.nelsonridge.com/ or contact +1(815)-242-9594.

