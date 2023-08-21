PETRONAS Recognized as A Contender in the “Top 20 Lubricants Companies, Worldwide 2023” by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant

The Lubricants Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Lubricants. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 150 Lubricant companies of which the top 20 lubricants companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. The 360 Quadrant effectively maps the companies based on factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies that were considered for the market presence of the lubricant’s quadrant. While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Base Oil (Mineral, Synthetic, and Bio-Based), Product Type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Compressor Oil, Transmission Fluid, Grease, and Others), and End-Use Industry.

PETRONAS – The Contender in 360 Quadrant for Lubricants

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), a global energy and solutions company, is one of the prominent entities in the lubricants industry. The company has an extensive network in Malaysia along with other regions and offers high-quality fuels and lubricants through its subsidiaries. It has been recognized as a top lubricants company by 360 Quadrants owing to its market presence and product footprint. PETRONAS Lubricants International represents the company’s brand of next-generation fluids specifically tailored for electric vehicles, PETRONAS Iona, which includes e-Transmission fluids, e-Cooling fluids, and e-Greases.

Some of the company’s prominent brands include PETRONAS Syntium, PETRONAS Urania, PETRONAS Sprinta, PETRONAS Tutela, and PETRONAS Iona among others. The company caters to the sectors of road transport, construction & mining, power generation, manufacturing, and agriculture. PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions, which include innovative lubricants and functional fluids. The company’s R&D projects include topics such as battery thermal management fluids, biofuel, sustainable fuel, hydrogen fuel, and alternative feedstock

The company is driven to tap into cross-industry expertise through increased collaborations and partnerships to unlock the new frontiers and potentials of the lubricants industry. Recently, in June 2023, PETRONAS Lubricants International partnered with Energica Motor Company, one of the leading companies in high-performance electric motorcycles and EV system integrations. The partnership will help PETRONAS to explore opportunities in the development of EV fluids that cover all types of electric vehicles including trucks, light commercial vehicles, passenger cars and motorbikes. During the same period, PETRONAS signed a development agreement with TotalEnergies Carbon Neutrality Ventures (TotalEnergies) and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Mitsui) to jointly pursue a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in Malaysia.

The company plans to execute its PETRONAS Energy Transition Strategy which involves focusing on its core business, capturing new growth opportunities, and Net Zero Carbon Emissions. Through its Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 (NZCE 2050) Pathway, the company plans to deliver its integrated energy portfolio with reduced carbon emissions.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

