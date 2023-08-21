CHETU TAKES HOME THE 2023 SILVER STEVIE® AWARD FOR COMPUTER SOFTWARE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of world-class custom software solutions, today announced it has received a Silver Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Computer Software Category from the 20th annual International Business Awards®.

This is the fourth consecutive year Chetu has received a Stevie® from the IBA, the world’s premier business awards program, and the second Stevie® in 2023. Earlier this year, Chetu received a Bronze award in the same category but from the American Business Awards®.

“Being recognized by the Stevie Awards® is a great honor for Chetu and its team members,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “The Stevie® Awards validate our global company culture and growth, as well as the world-class work done by our dedicated team members.”

“We are proud of our contributions to the software industry, our communities, and the more than 7,000 companies we have helped around the word,” Bansal added.

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements.”

More than 230 executives worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie® Award winners.

This latest recognition marks Chetu’s 8th Stevie Award since 2020 from the American and International Business Awards®. Last year, Chetu received two Bronze medals in the Large Computer Software Company of the Year categories.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

