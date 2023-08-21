Nico Digital Partners with Spiro for Advanced Digital Marketing

Kolkata, West Bengal, India, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Kolkata-based leading digital marketing agency Nico Digital partners with Spiro, an innovative and revolutionary Africa-based electric automobile company that’s evolving the African transportation industry with modern out of the world ideas and concepts.

Spiro is not just any ordinary automobile company. They are completely different from others due to their vision. They aim to minimize pollution and provide clean energy to replace harmful fuels with a cheaper, safer and sustainable energy source.

Spread throughout Benin, Togo, Rwanda and Uganda, they have ensured to build more than 500 charge and “swap stations” in favorable distances, which are power stations where you can either charge or swap your vehicle’s smart battery pack with a fully recharged one.

With Nico Digital’s personalized and groundbreaking marketing strategies, this industry-shaking concept will soon take over for establishing an eco-friendly future ahead as digital marketing can aid new brands in getting exposure, increasing engagement and creating a positive brand reputation in the mainstream media.

Having worked for big names such as McDonald’s, Skoda, UNICEF, Spotify, Indiamart, and many more such versatile brands to establish their grandeur of professional marketing skills, Nico Digital is pumped-up and looking forward to help Spiro leap ahead with the power of digital marketing!

Their strategies are tailored specifically for overseeing different aspects of digital marketing while paying attention to minute details within given time. As for Spiro, they are excited and looking forward to see the grand plans that digital marketing has in store for them.

Armed with a team of vast skill set and their ever-growing experience, Nico Digital is set to bring forth a revolution in the automobile industry with Spiro that you do not want to miss!

