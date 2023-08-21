NIDEK OPD-SCAN III, from Steede Medical— the Ultimate Multifunctional Vision Assessment Tool

Florida, USA, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Steede Medical LLC is a leading provider of medical equipment and supplies to healthcare facilities across the country, offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Steede Medical LLC provides a diverse range of products to meet the needs of various medical situations at a very reasonable price.

Steede Medical, a leading provider of innovative medical equipment, has introduced NIDEK OPD-Scan III. This revolutionary multifunctional vision assessment tool will potentially transform the way eye care professionals diagnose and treat patients. With its advanced features, the Nidek OPD-Scan III establishes a new standard for swift and thorough vision screening, saving important time while improving outcomes for patients.

The days of time-consuming eye examinations are over. Nidek OPD-Scan III enables practitioners to collect a wide range of patient vision data in less than 10 seconds.This advanced device can serve asa variety of different systems, such as:

Autorefractor keratometer

Corneal topographer

Pupilometer

Photopic aberrometer

Mesopic aberrometer

Wavefront aberrometer

The Nidek OPD-Scan III comes with a diverse set of features designed to meet various eye assessment needs. Whether it’s determining corneal spherical aberration for selecting aspheric IOLs or utilizing Kappa measures for multifocal IOL selection, the options seem boundless. Moreover, the HDI exam enables precise evaluation of a patient’s night vision and can effectively identify any post-cataract surgery problems.

Furthermore, the device’s user-friendly OPD viewing software offers seamless data storage on servers, simplifying patient consultations and eliminating the need for printed maps, as JPEG images may be instantly uploaded to Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems. Experience the future of eye care with Steede Medical’s NIDEK OPD-Scan III, the ultimate multifunctional vision evaluation instrument. Feel the difference it can make in your practice right now. Visit the company’s website at https://shop.steedemedical.com/ophthalmic-yag-and-slt-laser-system-yc-200-s-plus/ or call 305 597 0607 to get detailed information about their medical equipment & service.

About the Company:

Steede Medical LLC is a reputable medical distribution company dedicated to sourcing and supplying a diverse array of essential medical products. Our extensive range includes items such as nitrile gloves, hand sanitizers, complex instrumentation, and microscopes, catering to the needs of specialist doctors and hospitals. With a strong commitment to promoting human life and health, we take pride in our responsibility to uphold patient safety. As an active distributor, we strive to serve the medical community with utmost dedication and unwavering diligence.