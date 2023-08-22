Lucintel Forecasts Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market to Reach $1.64 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the greaseproof paper sheet market is projected to reach an estimated $1.64 billion by 2028 from $1.26 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing popularity for online food ordering, rising concern towards plastic waste generation that have moved people towards paper from plastics, and growing demand for eco-friendly and high temperature resistant papers across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in greaseproof paper sheet market by basis weight (below 40 GSM, 40 to 80 GSM, and above 980 GSM), product type (bleached and unbleached), end use industry (bakery & confectionary, ready-to-eat meal, fresh produce, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Unbleached market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the greaseproof paper sheet market is segmented into bleached and unbleached. Lucintel forecasts that the unbleached market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the widespread use of these sheets in packaged foods.

“Within the greaseproof paper sheet market, the bakery & confectionary segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the bakery & confectionary segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the considerable use of these papers for packing chocolates and sweets in order to keep them fresh and greasy.

“Asia pacific will dominate the greaseproof paper sheet market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the significant use of these sheets in industrial food packaging applications and bakery & confectionery products and constantly expanding population in the region.

Major players of greaseproof paper sheet market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Nordic Paper, Georgia-Pacific, Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj., McNarin Packaging, SIMPAC, and KRPA Holding are among the major greaseproof paper sheet providers.

