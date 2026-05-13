Digital Innovation Takes Flight on Day 2 of G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo: 150 Brands Showcase AI and Robotics to Transform Gaming and Integrated Resorts

2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Following a strong opening day, G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo continues its momentum today, reinforcing its position as a leading event for industry exchange, innovation, and collaboration. Taking place across three halls from May 12-14, the co-located events bring together key stakeholders from across the gaming, entertainment, and integrated resorts sectors.

May 12, 2026 (day 1) recorded over a thousand B2B meetings initiated through the event’s AI-powered matchmaking tool. “The strong uptake in AI-driven matchmaking on day 1 reflects how the industry is increasingly translating digital engagement into tangible business outcomes,” said Yip Je Choong, Senior Vice President, Commercial, APAC, RX (Reed Exhibitions). “It underscores a clear shift from conversation to connection, and from connection to collaboration.”

This sets the stage for May 13 (day 2), which focuses on scalable, tech-driven solutions. Spanning 30,000 sqm, the exhibition and its two concurrent three-day conferences underscore a strong focus on digital transformation across the industries.

The 2026 edition spotlights AI, automation, enhanced guest experiences, and other emerging innovations shaping the future of gaming and entertainment. This is reflected in the distinct themes of the two anchor events:

• G2E Asia: “AI, Robotics & New Digital Innovations for Gaming Floor”

• Asian IR Expo: “Entertainment Technology”

Digital Highlights in the Expo Hall

The joint exhibition, spanning three halls, features 150 returning and new brands, covering the full spectrum of the industry’s supply chain and offering professionals a comprehensive view of the sector.

Asian IR Bar x Robo Space

A standout feature of this year’s edition, this immersive three-day pop-up bar brings digital innovation to life on the show floor. Attendees can experience a fully automated cocktail-making robot with AR-powered guest preference recognition, reducing service time by 30%. Attendees can also network and unwind with robot-crafted cocktails, powered by automated mixology systems and enhanced by smart guest recognition technologies.

The experience goes beyond the bar: a live robot band performs at scheduled intervals, blending music, robotics, and entertainment into a fully interactive showcase. Designed as a glimpse into the future of integrated resort experiences, the activation highlights how automation and immersive technology can elevate guest engagement in real-world hospitality settings.

Display and Entertainment Zone

A dedicated space for next-generation immersive technologies, this zone showcases how digital and physical experiences are converging across gaming and hospitality. At its core, interactive digital walls powered by NVIDIA Omniverse simulate real-time resort crowd flow and revenue optimization, offering operators actionable planning insights.

Beyond analytics, attendees can step into VR-powered environments, explore AR-enhanced activations, and engage with large-scale immersive displays and responsive interfaces. Designed to move beyond passive viewing, the zone highlights how interactive and AI-driven technologies can transform audience engagement and redefine entertainment experiences.

AI-Powered Matchmaking

Enhancing the event’s business impact, an intelligent AI-driven platform connects buyers and suppliers based on real-time preferences, business profiles, and sourcing needs. The system facilitates pre-scheduled and onsite meetings, enabling more targeted conversations and measurable outcomes.

On the first day alone, the platform initiated over a thousand B2B meetings, demonstrating its role in driving efficient deal-making and maximizing ROI for attendees.

Digital Highlights in the Conference

G2E Asia Conference – May 13 Morning:

Technology and Innovations for Gaming

Industry leaders including Mr. Niall Murray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Murray International (Macau) Co. Ltd., Mr. Shaun McCamley, Founder and Chairman, Gameworkz, Mr. Clayton Peister, Managing Director and Analyst, Hex Gaming, and more, explore how advanced technologies are reshaping gaming operations – from smart table systems to AI-driven player analytics – helping operators optimize performance and elevate player engagement.

G2E Asia Conference – May 13 Afternoon:

Global Gaming AI Governance and Sustainable Development Summit and The 5th Asia Pacific Responsible Gaming Forum

Industry experts such as Mr. Guojing Su, Founder of China Lottery Industry Salon and Asian Responsible Gaming Alliance, Mr. Wayne Gao, Chief AI Officer, Mr. Travis Sztainert, Director of Research and Education, International Center for Responsible Gaming, and more, address the importance of ethical AI deployment in gaming environments, highlighting how real-time behavioral monitoring and predictive analytics can support early intervention strategies, with case studies showing reductions in problem gambling of up to 20%.

Asian IR Summit – May 13:

Future Technology for Integrated Resort and Hospitality Industry

With insights from Mr. Sungwoo Choi, Assistant Professor, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr. Jimmy Pak, Regional Solutions Strategy Lead, Twilio APJ, Twilio, and Mr. Alex Zhu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vista and Robo Space, the sessions examine how AI and intelligent systems are reshaping integrated resort operations and redefining the guest experience. Focus areas include the evolution of personalised hospitality powered by real-time data, the optimisation of end-to-end guest journeys through digital infrastructure, and the growing role of connected technologies in enabling seamless, responsive service environments across large-scale resort ecosystems.

What’s ahead on Thursday, May 14

As G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo enters its final day on May 14, attendees can look forward to a curated lineup of forward-thinking discussions and immersive showcases, with sessions focusing on global anti-money laundering compliance frameworks and the evolving convergence of sports, technology, and entertainment within the integrated resort ecosystems.

G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo Exhibition

Across three halls, the exhibition brings together more than 150 brands representing the full industry ecosystem. Key experiential highlights include the Asian IR Bar x Robo Space, an immersive activation where robotics, automation, and live performance converge, and the Display and Entertainment Zone, featuring next-generation immersive technologies, AI-driven environments, and interactive digital installations that redefine audience engagement.

G2E Asia Conference – May 14: IAGA Best Practices Institute

Featuring Mr. Ben Haden, President, International Association of Gaming Regulators, Mr. Paul Devlin, Global Leader, Betting, Gaming & Sports, Amazon Web Services, Mr. Rod Francis, Managing director, Alvarez & Marsal, and more, the program delivers practical insights into global anti-money laundering standards tailored to Asia’s cash-intensive gaming markets, alongside operational frameworks drawn from jurisdictions including the Philippines and Japan.

Asian IR Summit – May 14: Sports Fusion: Where Culture, Technology and Commerce Redefine the Future of Entertainment

The program opens with a keynote by Mr. Mario Yau Kwan Ho, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NIP Group INC., and Co-owner of Boston Celtics, setting the stage for discussions on how entertainment, sports, and technology are converging to reshape integrated resort experiences. With further insights from Mr. Jeffrey Jiang, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Mr. Che Kuong Hon, Chairman of the Executive Committee, General Association of World Sports Federations, and more, the program explores how these converging forces are redefining destination engagement models, including how electric racing activations can be integrated into resort ecosystems to extend guest engagement and dwell time.

Join the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts

Registration is available both online and onsite. A global gathering of industry leaders defining what comes next for gaming, entertainment, and integrated resort innovation.

To learn more about G2E Asia, visit www.G2EAsia.com.

To learn more about Asian IR Expo, visit www.AsianIRExpo.com.