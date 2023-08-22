Lucintel Forecasts Surface Mount Reed Relay Market to Reach $4.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the surface mount reed relay market is projected to reach an estimated $4.0 billion by 2028 from $2.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for automated technologies and medical equipment, on-going development in the renewable energy sector, and growing trend of miniaturization of medical devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in surface mount reed relay market by coil voltage (6 volt to 12 volt, 24 volt, and 3 volt to 5 volt), end use industry (telecommunication, automotive electronics, industrial automation, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“24 volt market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on coil voltage, the surface mount reed relay market is segmented into 6 volt to 12 volt, 24 volt, and 3 volt to 5 volt. Lucintel forecasts that the 24 volt market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the rising demand for energy-efficient systems, and increasing penetration of automation as well as expansion of the industrial control systems market.

“Within the surface mount reed relay market, the automotive electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the automotive electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of reed relays in the production of automobiles.

“Europe will dominate the surface mount reed relay market in near future”

Europe will remain the highest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-speed switching and low power consumption in electronic devices and automotive industry in the region.

Major players of surface mount reed relay market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Omron Corporation, Yageo Corporation (KEMET Corporation), Sensata Technologies, Standex International, Comus International, Hamilton Electronics, Misensor Tech, Hasco Relays and Electronics International, Pickering Electronics , Reed Relays and Electronic are among the major surface mount reed relay providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Polyhydroxybutyrate Market

Graphene Composites Market

Metal Matrix Composites Market

Composites Coating Market

Activated Carbon Market

4D Printing Market

Shape Memory Material Market

OLED Material Market

Desiccant Market

Wet Laid Nonwoven Market