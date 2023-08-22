Tarps Now® Announces Release of Guide for the Best Tarps for Trucks

St. joseph, Michigan, USA, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is please to account the release of its Guide for the Best tarps for Trucks. Truck Tarps play a crucial role in preventing damage to cargo during transportation. These secure Covers ensure that goods remain intact both during transit and while stored, thereby minimizing the risk of scratches, nicks, dents, or other forms of harm. A properly secured Tarp also aids in preventing load shifting, ensuring that cargo arrives at its destination in the same condition as at the load’s origin.

Selecting the most suitable Truck Tarp for a specific task can indeed pose a challenge. This decision holds significant importance as the chosen Cover must fulfill all the needs. When selecting a Truck Tarp, which may encompass options ranging from Pickup Truck Tarps to those designed for oversized loads, various factors need consideration. These include the nature of the cargo being transported, the potential weather conditions in-route, and the obstacles that might be encountered. Furthermore, ensuring compatibility with the truck bed size and layout is equally essential.

With nearly 38 million trucks registered for business operations in the country, it becomes evident that a substantial number of vehicles fill the roads, bearing a significant cargo load. The American Truck Association attests that these registered trucks collectively ship nearly 11 billion tons of cargo annually. This noteworthy statistic underpins the significance of the transportation industry, with goods transported via trucks accounting for almost 81 percent of the total United States freight billing. Consequently, it is apparent that the shielding of truck freight is of paramount importance.

For those seeking a dependable means to protect their cargo during transport, Truck Tarps stand as a priority solution. These covers are available in a comprehensive range of products, materials, sizes, and features, tailored to accommodate diverse trucking requirements.

Vinyl Tarps provide a robust protective shield, safeguarding cargo from a spectrum of threats including wind, rain, snow, dirt, UV rays and various other hazards. Renowned for exceptional durability, Vinyl material boasts 100 percent waterproof properties. Comprising vinyl PVC coated polyester fabric, it encompasses an extensive range of grades, material weights, colors, and sizes, ensuring an optimal fit for your trucking requests.

Mesh Tarps have gained popularity as versatile covers suitable for a range of trucking applications where reducing wind resistance is an issue, while waterproof or water-resistant properties are not sought. Constructed from materials like polyethylene, polypropylene and vinyl, the loosely woven mesh used strike a balance between lightweight handling and strength, providing protection against tears, abrasion, oil, grease and UV exposure.

Clear Vinyl Tarps also offer an efficient solution, providing an unobstructed, crystal-clear view through the material with 100 percent weather resistance. In addition to their thickness and strength, Clear Vinyl Tarps effectively combat UV rays, chemicals, grease, rot and mildew, ensuring a dependable tarp suitable for a wide range of shipping scenarios.

