Revolutionising Employment for Bharat Ki Workforce with JobsYahan

Pune, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — JobsYahan, an innovative job platform tailored for both skilled and unskilled Bharat Ki Workforce, is committed to simplifying the employment process and bridging the demand supply gap. With a goal to become the premier “Bharat Ka Job App“, JobsYahan aims to significantly impact the lives of millions of job seekers who constitute the foundation of India’s workforce pyramid. These individuals, often referred to as Shram Yogis, play a crucial role across various sectors and are vital to realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Amid initiatives such as Make in India, Make for World, Foreign Investments, and Production Linked Incentives by the Government of India, there’s a growing emphasis on upskilling the eligible Indian workforce. According to the India Skill Report 2023, there’s been a noteworthy rise in overall employability among the youth, increasing from 46.2 percent to 50.3 percent this year. In conjunction with sector-specific incentives, particularly in areas like semiconductors, renewable energy, electronics, and automobiles, the manufacturing sector alone currently employs 50 to 60 million people and possesses the potential to generate an additional 85 million jobs by the time India celebrates its 100th year of independence. These encouraging developments and the current unemployment rate of 8.16% in June this year, as reported by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), indicate a demand-supply gap.

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Noida, JobsYahan Technologies India Private Limited is committed to leverage technology to enhance employment opportunities across India. After gaining profound insights into the workforce employment ecosystem, the company harnessed AI to build a platform tailored to the needs of the bottom tier of the workforce pyramid. Mr. Abhitosh Yadav, who has taken over as the CEO, is an NIT alumnus with a postgraduate in management from UCLA Anderson Business School and a background in serving with the Government of India and building start-ups. He believes strongly in Bharat’s growth story and highlights the significance of India’s digital infrastructure in enabling the Bharat audience to effortlessly discover job opportunities in their proximity.

CEO’s Vision for a Transformed Employment Landscape

With a vision of fostering prosperity by employment for Bharat, Mr. Abhitosh Yadav, emphasizes, “To achieve our goal of a developed economy by 2047, it’s crucial to integrate the entire eligible workforce into the mainstream. We have collectively more than 25,000 government and private institutions working to augment skills of Bharat Ki Workforce. The necessary digital and physical infrastructure has already been laid out by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, and it’s time to swiftly harness these assets to expedite job placements for our Shram Yogis.”

At its core, JobsYahan offers a digital platform that empowers job seekers in Bharat with appropriate employment opportunities nearby. For employers and recruiters, the platform streamlines the hiring process through technology, minimizing time and effort. With a commitment to transform job and candidate discovery through collaborative efforts, Mr Yadav adds, “Assisting unemployed individuals in securing stable livelihoods should be a collective social responsibility and as a technology platform, we are dedicated to vesting people with prospects in fulfilling this societal duty.”

Currently in its beta phase, JobsYahan is accessible via web, while a dedicated mobile application for job seekers will be launched soon. The Company is also set to introduce a managed hiring service extension, allowing factories and manufacturing units to hire in bulk from any part of the Country.

JobsYahan in true sense is a venture promoting transition of the employment journey from a traditional mode to the latest technology powered ecosystem.

