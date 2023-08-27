Coats Unveils a State-Of-The-Art Sustainability Hub in Madurai, India.

Bristol, UK, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Coats, a global leader in thread and textile manufacturing, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary product line, Epic EcoVerde AWF. These cutting-edge sewing threads set a new standard in sustainability by being completely free of perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) while providing exceptional anti-wick properties.

The Major Achievements illustrate Coats’ constant dedication to sustainability, an essential part of the company goals, and an economically responsible and sustainable friendly future. The Sustainability Hub, located in the heritage site of Coats’ Madurai facility, is a tangible example to represent the company’s pledge to reduce the negative environmental effects of the textile industry by promoting creativity and collaboration to bring lasting improvements.

Features of Coat Sustainability Hub:

Gallery of environmentally friendly products: The Sustainability Hub will serve as a showroom in which Coats’ extensive range of green products and services will be on display. Viewers will have a chance to explore the novel threads and natural components that have been developed to boost the durability of the products they produce.

Fostering sustainability practices: The Sustainability Hub plays a vital role in helping the textile industry with ethical business practices. Coats is able to carry out extensive research to produce eco-friendly products due to its revolutionary R&D centre, thus reducing the harmful effects of textile production.

Sustainable education and training centre: The Hub has an institute for education and training since it recognises how essential knowledge exchange is to drive significant change. For Business leaders, educational institutions, and other concerned parties. Coats will conduct conferences, seminars, and training sessions on environmentally friendly methods.

“The official launch of the Sustainability Hub reflects a critical turning point in the environmental journey,” stated Rajiv Sharma, CEO of Coats. The hub is part of a large-scale investment by Coats in scaling up the development of green technologies and materials. The mission is to provide our customers and collaborators with the tools and knowledge they require to succeed in the transition towards a sustainable future.

To find out the details of Coats’ Sustainability Hub and its ground-breaking efforts, visit https://www.coats.com/en/news/2023/03/coats-unveils-state-of-the-art-sustainability-hub .

About the Author:

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provide complementary and value-adding products, services, and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.