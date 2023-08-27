Shelly’s Landscape Named 2023 NeighborhoodFaves Winner

Northbrook, IL, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Shelly’s Landscape, a leading landscaping company in Northbrook, is thrilled to announce its selection as a winner of the prestigious 2023 NeighborhoodFaves Award. This recognition, bestowed through the dedicated votes of the local community, serves as a powerful testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and community-driven service.

The NeighborhoodFaves Award, presented annually by Nextdoor, a trusted platform for neighborhood interactions, celebrates the businesses that truly resonate with their communities. Shelly’s Landscape’s victory in this category signifies the deep-rooted appreciation and trust that the residents of Northbrook hold for their exceptional landscaping services. This accolade reinforces the company’s dedication to enhancing and beautifying the local surroundings. With a legacy spanning decades, the company has consistently demonstrated its expertise in landscape design, maintenance, and transformation.

Shelly’s Landscape remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier landscaping services that contribute to the allure and character of Northbrook. The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation ensures they remain the go-to choice for residential and commercial landscaping projects in the area.

For further information on Shelly’s Landscape and their award-winning services, please visit their official website or contact them at 847-291-1824.

About Shelly’s Landscape: Shelly’s Landscape is a revered landscaping company based in Northbrook, Illinois. With a reputation built on quality, creativity, and community engagement, they specialize in designing and maintaining stunning outdoor spaces that reflect the unique essence of each neighborhood. Shelly’s Landscape takes pride in their role as a neighborhood partner dedicated to enriching the lives of local residents through exceptional landscaping services.

Company: Shelly’s Landscape

Address: 1617 Techny Rd

City: Northbrook

State: Illinois

Zip code: 60062

Telephone number: (847) 291-1824

Website : https://www.shellyslandscape.com/