RX Japan Steers AGRI WEEK TOKYO 2023 Towards a Smarter Agricultural Future

Chiba, Japan, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — AGRI WEEK TOKYO, one of the much-awaited agricultural events in Asia, is set to take place on 11–13 October 2023 at Makuhari Messe, Japan. Organised by RX Japan, this three-day exhibition and conference promises to be a groundbreaking showcase of cutting-edge innovations and revolutionary trends in the agriculture and livestock industries.

As the region, along with the rest of the world, faces increasing challenges in food production and sustainability, the importance of agriculture cannot be overstated. In response to this, AGRI WEEK TOKYO aims to be the central hub where industry professionals, government leaders, manufacturers, the academe, and researchers can connect and explore the latest technologies that can make farming smarter and more efficient. This one-stop, three-day event is set to be a game-changer, and at the forefront of it all is RX Japan, the premier organiser hosting the show.

Known for being a renowned event management company, RX Japan has been instrumental in driving various industries forward, and agriculture is no exception.

“By hosting exhibitions that attract participants from around the globe, we aim to contribute significantly to the advancement of the agricultural industry. Our events provide a platform for attendees to explore numerous business opportunities within the market,” said Ryo Matsubara, RX Japan Int’l Sales Leader at AGRI WEEK Show Management.

One of the highlights of AGRI WEEK TOKYO is the opportunity to network with over 200 exhibitors under one roof, making space for agriculture entrepreneurs or ‘agripreneurs’ to showcase their innovations and contribute to the global effort to transform and modernise agriculture.

During the event, attendees can expect a diverse range of exhibits, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions. From the latest in farm drone equipment and precision farming techniques to sustainable agricultural practises, AGRI WEEK TOKYO will cover it all. Additionally, industry experts will be conducting informative seminars, providing valuable insights into the future of agriculture.

Visitors will also have the chance to explore two more distinct shows in one location: GARDEX and TOOL JAPAN. Each show offers a unique perspective, with GARDEX showcasing gardening, landscaping, and outdoor lifestyle products and TOOL Japan presenting tools and hardware equipment.

Be a part of a smarter agricultural future. Visit AGRI WEEK TOKYO’s official website, https://www.agriexpo-week.jp/, to be a visitor or exhibitor at the event and its concurrent shows. Mark your calendars and join AGRI WEEK TOKYO, GARDEX, and TOOL JAPAN on 11–13 October 2023 at Makuhari Messe, Japan.

###