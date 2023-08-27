Purple Paisley Celebrates Five Years of Service

Covington, KY, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Purple Paisley is pleased to announce that it is celebrating the beginning of its fifth year in business. The boutique-style art shop opened in June 2019. Its location in the historic Renaissance District in Covington, KY is the perfect location to reach art enthusiasts.

Purple Paisley is an independently owned, curated, handcrafted local art shop. It is a woman owned business that started with the goal of supporting local area artists. As it enters its fifth year, it has expanded to feature more than 60 local artists. They also have art classes and events, and have created a local artisan market. These events serve to provide artists a great place to showcase their talents and to offer their artwork to the community.

Purple Paisley supports established and upcoming artists in the Greater Cincinnati/ tri-state area. They built their boutique art shop to encourage the talented artists in the community and to allow them to share their love of art. The shop offers customers a diverse and specialized shopping experience. They are fostering a better understanding and appreciation for everything art-related.

Anyone interested in learning about this boutique art shop can find out more by visiting the Purple Paisley website or calling 1-513-232-5574.

About Purple Paisley: Purple Paisley is a boutique-style art shop dedicated to showcasing the work of local artists throughout the Greater Cincinnati /Tri-state area. They offer a dynamic selection of beautiful and functional art for the home and the person. They also host workshops, classes, and other events to promote art appreciation. Customers can find unique creations from local artists to support the community.

Company: Purple Paisley

Address : 715 Scott Street, Covington, KY 41011, USA

Phone No: 513-232-5574

Email ID : PurplePaisleyArtisanShop@gmail.com

https://purplepaisleyartisanshop.com/