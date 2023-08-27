Purple Paisley Celebrates Five Years of Service

Posted on 2023-08-27 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Covington, KY, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Purple Paisley is pleased to announce that it is celebrating the beginning of its fifth year in business. The boutique-style art shop opened in June 2019. Its location in the historic Renaissance District in Covington, KY is the perfect location to reach art enthusiasts.

Purple Paisley is an independently owned, curated, handcrafted local art shop. It is a woman owned business that started with the goal of supporting local area artists. As it enters its fifth year, it has expanded to feature more than 60 local artists. They also have art classes and events, and have created a local artisan market. These events serve to provide artists a great place to showcase their talents and to offer their artwork to the community.

Purple Paisley supports established and upcoming artists in the Greater Cincinnati/ tri-state area. They built their boutique art shop to encourage the talented artists in the community and to allow them to share their love of art. The shop offers customers a diverse and specialized shopping experience. They are fostering a better understanding and appreciation for everything art-related.

Anyone interested in learning about this boutique art shop can find out more by visiting the Purple Paisley website or calling 1-513-232-5574.

About Purple Paisley: Purple Paisley is a boutique-style art shop dedicated to showcasing the work of local artists throughout the Greater Cincinnati /Tri-state area. They offer a dynamic selection of beautiful and functional art for the home and the person. They also host workshops, classes, and other events to promote art appreciation. Customers can find unique creations from local artists to support the community.

Company: Purple Paisley
Address : 715 Scott Street, Covington, KY 41011, USA
Phone No: 513-232-5574
Email ID : PurplePaisleyArtisanShop@gmail.com
https://purplepaisleyartisanshop.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution