CFlo & MinRizon Join Forces: Advancing Global Mineral Processing EPC

Kolkata, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — CFlo is the new global brand of CDE Asia Limited, India’s leading Technology & EPI (Engineering, Procurement, Installation) services provider, specializing in bespoke and modular mineral beneficiation & waste recycling solutions. The company has formed a consultancy partnership with MinRizon Projects Pty Ltd, an esteemed Australian firm acclaimed for its exceptional proficiency in spearheading new project developments, conducting comprehensive studies, and delivering advanced engineering solutions within the dynamic realm of the mineral processing industry. This strategic alliance aims to combine CFlo’s unmatched expertise in modular processing technology with MinRizon’s exceptional consultancy services to drive groundbreaking advancements in mineral processing.

Promoted by industry stalwarts, MinRizon has swiftly gained a distinguished reputation for providing project development, process design, project management, metallurgical consultancy, and detailed engineering services to clients operating in the metals and minerals industry. Their team boasts of specialized expertise in the beneficiation, agglomeration, reduction, and pelletizing of diverse iron ores and other fine particulates, solidifying their distinguished reputation.

Aligned with their shared vision of excellence and continuous progress, this strategic partnership further reinforces CFlo’s steadfast commitment to delivering Turnkey Projects and Consulting Services worldwide. Also participating in this collaborative endeavour are MA Deacon Engineers and McDowall Affleck who are Australian consulting engineers, who would be supporting the projects undertaken by MinRizon Projects and CDEAL, guaranteeing that each project’s performance impeccably aligns with the stipulated requirements.

Enda Ivanoff, Co-Founder & Non-Executive Director of CDEAL, enthusiastically expresses, “We are thrilled to establish a strong partnership with MinRizon, combining CFlo’s unparalleled expertise in modular processing technology with their exceptional consultancy services. This collaboration is set to pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in the mineral processing sector, focusing on quality, customer support, and sustainability. Together, we aim to make a profound and positive impact on the mineral processing industry.”

Nitin Dubey, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), exudes enthusiasm about the newly formed partnership, expressing, “We are thrilled to collaborate with MinRizon and harness their expertise to customize our offerings and precisely address the unique needs and demands of our valued customers. Through this partnership, we aspire to advance our cutting-edge and environmentally conscious solutions. By promoting sustainable mineral processing practices, we are committed to delivering unmatched value to our esteemed clients.”

CFlo maintains an unwavering dedication to providing sustainable and value-centric solutions that elevate the performance and efficiency of mineral processing projects worldwide. We believe in the power of innovation and work closely with our clients to tailor solutions that meet their unique needs and challenges. Let us help you achieve your sustainability goals today! .

For more information, please visit cfloworld.com .

===============================================================================

Company Name : CFlo

Address : Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town, Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160, India

Official Email Address: info@cfloworld.com

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url : https://cfloworld.com/