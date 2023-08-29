Rowlett Dental Associates Offers Exclusive Invisalign Deal: $500 Off Treatment Along with Free Consultation

Rowlett, TX, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Rowlett Dental Associates, a trusted name in dental care, is excited to announce an unbeatable opportunity for those seeking a confident smile transformation. The esteemed practice is offering a limited-time promotion of $500 off on Invisalign treatment, complemented by a free consultation on the 15th and 18th of September. Dr. Tera Pollock, the spokesperson for Rowlett Dental Associates, made the official announcement today, underlining the practice’s commitment to making cutting-edge orthodontic solutions accessible to the community.

Invisalign, the revolutionary clear aligner system, has taken the world of orthodontics by storm. The treatment, known for its discreetness and effectiveness, allows individuals to achieve beautifully aligned teeth without the inconvenience of traditional braces. With this exclusive offer from Rowlett Dental Associates, patients now have the opportunity to embark on their journey to a straighter smile while enjoying substantial cost savings.

Dr. Tera Pollock expressed her enthusiasm about the promotion, saying, “We believe that everyone deserves the confidence that comes with a radiant smile. Invisalign offers an exceptional solution for those looking to enhance their teeth alignment, and our team is thrilled to extend this incredible offer to our valued patients. By combining our expertise with this limited-time discount, we aim to empower individuals to take charge of their oral health and aesthetics.”

The process begins with a complimentary consultation on the 15th and 18th of September, 2023 during which patients can discuss their treatment goals and have their questions addressed by experienced dental professionals. The Invisalign system utilizes a series of virtually invisible, custom-made aligners that gradually shift teeth into their desired positions. Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign aligners are removable, allowing for easy maintenance of oral hygiene routines and dietary preferences.

This offer comes as part of Rowlett Dental Associates’ ongoing commitment to providing exceptional dental care and innovative treatment options. The practice, renowned for its patient-centric approach, state-of-the-art technology, and skilled dental team, remains at the forefront of dental advancements in the Rowlett community.

For those considering Invisalign as a transformative solution for their smile, this limited-time promotion from Rowlett Dental Associates offers an unparalleled opportunity to achieve a straighter, more confident grin. Interested individuals are encouraged to schedule a free consultation at the practice’s Rowlett location before the offer expires.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

DR. TERA POLLOCK, DDS

Dentist at Rowlett Dental Associates

Phone: (469) 299-8462

Email: office@rowlettdental.com

About Rowlett Dental Associates: Rowlett Dental Associates is a leading dental practice known for its commitment to delivering personalized and high-quality dental care to the Rowlett community. Led by Dr. Tera Pollock, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, from general dentistry to advanced treatments, including Invisalign. With a passion for oral health and aesthetics, Rowlett Dental Associates aims to help patients achieve optimal dental well-being and confident smiles.