Redefine Orthodontics in Asheville – Step into a New Era of Smiles

TS Orthodontics – Asheville is proud to usher in a new era of orthodontic care, catering to patients seeking top-tier orthodontics in Asheville, NC. With specialized orthodontists and a wide range of services, the practice aims to transform smiles and enhance lives.

Spearheaded by Dr. Timothy Scanlan, the board-certified orthodontist, the practice boasts a dynamic ensemble of professionals dedicated to crafting confident smiles. Dr. Renee Carlson, an adept orthodontist, brings her skills to provide high-quality orthodontic care to patients. Dr. Matthew Bronk has oral and maxillofacial surgery expertise and contributes to comprehensive treatment solutions. Dr. Dylan Keener enriches the team’s capability, ensuring a holistic approach to each patient’s needs.

The practice embraces dental technology such as digital X-rays and 3D intraoral scanners for precise diagnostics and tailored treatment plans. Asheville orthodontists specialize in Invisalign, Empower® self-ligating braces, and ceramic braces. From children’s orthodontics with Two-Phase treatment to teen and adult orthodontics featuring discreet options like clear braces and lingual braces, they cater to all age groups.

Dr. Timothy Scanlan mentions, “We’re excited to offer a complimentary consultation for orthodontics, allowing patients to embark on their smile journey confidently.” He adds, “Our mission is to create more than just smiles; we aim to build confidence and transform lives. With a commitment to excellence and a personalized approach, we welcome Asheville residents to experience the future of orthodontic care.”

About TS Orthodontics – Asheville

TS Orthodontics – Asheville, led by Dr. Timothy Scanlan, brings innovative orthodontic solutions to Asheville, NC. With a skilled team including Dr. Renee Carlson, Dr. Matthew Bronk, and Dr. Dylan Keener, the practice offers a range of modern treatments. From Invisalign to Empower® braces, their patient-focused approach sets a new standard for orthodontics in Asheville. Emergency access and flexible appointment times make urgent orthodontic needs manageable here.

Step into a realm where Asheville’s orthodontics evolves, merging technology with personalized care, and watch smiles transform lives. For details or to consult with an orthodontist in Asheville, visit https://www.tsorthodontics.com/ or contact us – +1828-270-7638