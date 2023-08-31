Lucintel Forecasts Autoclave Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the autoclave market is projected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028 from $2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing usage of disinfection and sterilization methods in hospitals and healthcare centers globally and increasing demand for autoclaves in research and development projects.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in autoclave market by product type (table top autoclaves, vertical steam autoclaves, horizontal steam autoclaves, floor standing steam autoclaves, and high pressure steam autoclaves), capacity (50-200 liters, 200-500 liters, 500-1000 liters, 1000-2000 liters, >2000 liters), application (medical, pharmaceuticals, dental, aerospace, laboratories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Vertical steam autoclaves market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the autoclave market is segmented into table top autoclaves, vertical steam autoclaves, horizontal steam autoclaves, floor standing steam autoclaves, and high pressure steam autoclaves. Lucintel forecasts that the vertical steam autoclaves market is expected to remain the largest segment due to because these are highly portable and are lighter in weight as compared to horizontal ones. They also deliver flexible solutions for steam sterilization in hospitals, clinics, and other areas of applications.

“Within the autoclave market, the medical segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the medical segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant usage of autoclaves in healthcare establishments, hospitals, and clinical facilities.

“North America will dominate the autoclave market in near future”

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure in hospitals and surgery centers, increasing concerns towards controlling the spread of hospital-acquired infections, and growing adoption of a CSSD (central sterile services department) framework in this region.

Major players of autoclave market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Astell Scientific, Microbiology International, Benchmark Scientific, Getinge AB, Belimed, PHC Holdings, Amerex Instruments, ZIRBUS Technology, SAKURA SEIKI, and MELAG are among the major autoclave providers.

