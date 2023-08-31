Lucintel Forecasts Collision Avoidance System Market to Reach $73.8 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the collision avoidance system market is projected to reach an estimated $73.8 billion by 2028 from $44.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising focus of consumers and OEMs on vehicle safety features, growing demand for autonomous vehicles, and increasing government regulations towards installation of collision avoidance system across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in collision avoidance system market by type (adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and others), technology (LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic, cameras, and others), application (automotive, aerospace, railway, marine, construction & mining, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Parking assistance market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the collision avoidance system market is segmented into LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic, cameras, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the parking assistance market is expected to remain the largest segment due to because despite increasing population and rising number of vehicles, the parking space in major cities has either remained the same or decreased.

“Within the collision avoidance system market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increasing sale of passenger as well as commercial cars, along with growing disposable income of people globally.

“Asia pacific will dominate the collision avoidance system market in near future”

APAC is expected to remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to growing sale of luxury vehicles in emerging countries, like China, and India, along with increasing adoption of light detection and ranging technology by the armed forces in the region.

Major players of collision avoidance system market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Robert Bosch, Becker Mining Systems,Denso Corporation, Wabtec Corporation, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Rockwell Collins, Autoliv, Delphi Automotive, Hexagon ABHoneywell, Johnson & Johnson ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, United Technologies are among the major collision avoidance system providers.

