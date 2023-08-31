Lucintel Forecasts Cesium Market to Reach $453.1 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the cesium market is projected to reach an estimated $453.1 million by 2028 from $337 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage of cesium compounds in cancer treatment and expanding application of cesium in photoelectric cells along with increasing demand from the oil & gas industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in cesium market by product (cesium chloride, cesium iodide, cesium hydroxide, and others), end use industry (medical and pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Cesium chloride market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the cesium market is segmented into cesium chloride, cesium iodide, cesium hydroxide, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the cesium chloride market is expected to remain the largest segment because of its usage in medical imaging, cancer therapy, and positron emission tomography (PET) in the medical and healthcare industries, as well as growing application of cesium chloride as a chemical reagent for the preparation of beverage items like mineral waters.

“Within the cesium market, the medical and pharmaceuticals segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the medical and pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for safe medical treatments for a rising number of cancer patients and an increase in research & development activities for the use of cesium in medical applications.

“North America will dominate the cesium market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing significance of cesium in numerous applications, such as nuclear medicine, analytical chemistry, and electric power generation in this region.

Major players of cesium market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. A.B. Enterprises, Absco, ADVA Optical Networking, Albemarle, American Elements, Avalon Advanced Materials, Barentz International, Battle Chemicals, Cabot Corporation, Materion, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the major cesium providers.

